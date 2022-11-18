Indiana Jones star reveals he still receives Christmas gifts from Steven Spielberg after 38 years

18 November 2022, 14:25

Even though Hollywood forgot about former child actor Ke Huy Quan, Steven Spielberg never did.
Even though Hollywood forgot about former child actor Ke Huy Quan, Steven Spielberg never did. Picture: Alamy/Paramount

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

He was a child star that broke into acting almost by chance.

Ke Huy Quan became a world famous child actor after major breakthrough roles in Hollywood hits during the 1980s.

He appeared as 'Short Round' alongside Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, as well as 'Data' in cult favourite The Goonies.

After his initial success at an early age however, Ke Huy was largely forgotten about by the film industry. As he got older, the roles dried up and he eventually quit acting for two decades.

Both films he's most recognised for were directed by Steven Spielberg, who is largely considered to be one of the greatest film directors of all time.

But as the Jaws and Jurassic Park director continued to direct Hollywood blockbusters, he still thought about the child star who he gave his first film role.

In a recent interview, Ke Huy revealed that Spielberg has sent him Christmas gifts every year since they worked together, saying: "he has not forgotten me".

Steven Spielberg gave Ke Huy Quan his acting debut in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
Steven Spielberg gave Ke Huy Quan his acting debut in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Picture: Alamy
Ke Huy Quan played James Bond-loving 'Data' in kids adventure classic The Goonies.
Ke Huy Quan played James Bond-loving 'Data' in kids adventure classic The Goonies. Picture: Alamy

For 38 years since Spielberg directed Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, he has made the caring gesture of sending Christmas presents to Ke Huy and his family.

The actor has made a recent comeback, appearing in the critically acclaimed film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Discussing his reemergence as awards season sits on the horizon, Ke Huy reflects on Spielberg continually thinking about him despite his bad luck.

"He gave me my first job and, so many years later, he has not forgotten me,” Quan said. "Every time I needed help, he’s always there."

Ke Huy Quan in 2022.
Ke Huy Quan in 2022. Picture: Alamy
Steven Spielberg never stopped caring about Ke Huy, even after nearly 40 years since they'd worked together. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Steven Spielberg never stopped caring about Ke Huy, even after nearly 40 years since they'd worked together. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Spielberg helped to make Ke Huy Quan one of the biggest child actors of the decade, firstly with the Indiana Jones films then with The Goonies, and he opened up about his experience.

"On ‘Indiana Jones’ I was the only kid, so I got all of the love and attention," Quan told The Guardian.

"On ‘The Goonies,’ I was one of seven, so I was constantly fighting for attention. But it was something that was very familiar to me – my parents had nine kids."

"It was a lot of fun, especially those amazing sets. Going to work was like going to the playground."

He was also appreciative of Spielberg opening up doors for Asian actors in mainstream cinema, saying: "Spielberg was the first person to put an Asian face in a Hollywood blockbuster."

"Short Round is funny, he’s courageous, he saves Indy’s ass. That was a rarity then. For many years after that, we were back to square one."

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford hadn't met each other since working together in 1984.
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford hadn't met each other since working together in 1984. Picture: Alamy

The former child star went viral earlier this year after reuniting with his fellow screen adventurer Harrison Ford.

The duo bumped into each other for the first time since their Indiana Jones days at D23, and couldn't resist sending the world wild by posting a picture of them together.

Quan revealed to The New York Times about how it happened, saying: "We’re in this green room with so many actors, producers, and directors, and the person who was assigned to assist me said, ‘Harrison Ford is right outside the green room. Would you want to go say hi?’"

"As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look" Quan continued.

"I go, ‘Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I’m a fan and he’s gonna tell me to not come near him.’ But he looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’"

"Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, ‘Yes, Indy.’ And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug."

A beautiful moment we got were able to share, that put smiles on the faces of Indiana Jones fanatics across the globe.

Heartwarming stories like this and Steven Spielberg's continued kindness that proves Hollywood isn't always as cold and unforgiving as we might usually think.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Pierce Brosnan has taken to Instagram to reveal his new family member.

Pierce Brosnan announces the birth of his gorgeous new grandson and reveals adorable name

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppet Christmas Carol is coming back to cinemas with a long-lost song now included

White Christmas The Musical cast

White Christmas The Musical heads out on UK tour: Watch Jay McGuiness and Lorna Luft in rehearsals
Sylvester Stallone has revealed his long-time friend Bruce Willis is struggling.

Sylvester Stallone reveals close pal Bruce Willis is having a 'difficult time' after aphasia diagnosis
John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022 and Puddles Pity Party

Who is singing on the new John Lewis Christmas 2022 advert?

Music

More on Smooth

The British public couldn't wait to have the Bee Gees back on 'home soil' again.

When the Bee Gees made a triumphant UK comeback with 1988 Wembley Stadium performance

Bee Gees

Only a genius can get 6/11 on this timed general knowledge challenge

QUIZ: Only a genius can get 6/11 on this timed general knowledge challenge

Quizzes

ABBA Voyage begins in 2022

ABBA Voyage live show will be extended until late 2023 - all the ticket info

ABBA

Smooth Christmas

Smooth Christmas: Here's how to listen live

Christmas

Foreigner: Then and Now

Foreigner announce their last ever tour with a hilariously strange video

Music

Peter Gabriel had a hugely successful solo career after leaving Genesis.

Peter Gabriel's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed