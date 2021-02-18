Where are the cast of Jurassic Park now 28 years later?

Jurassic Park cast then and now. Picture: Universal/Getty/Ariana Richards

By Tom Eames

Jurassic Park was the highest-grossing film of all time upon its release in 1993, and made us all get fascinated with dinosaurs once more.

Steven Spielberg's thriller-horror-adventure masterpiece made us never look at a plastic cup of water in the same way again.

Based on the novel by Michael Crichton novel, it was a massive success in 1993, and has since spawned four sequels, with a fifth film on the way.

With original stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum returning in Jurassic World: Dominion, let's take a look back at the film's leading actors to see what they did next.

Sadly, we have since lost the talents of Lord Richard Attenborough (John Hammond) and Bob Peck (Robert Muldoon), but what have their co-stars been up to in recent years?