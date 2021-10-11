The Goonies cast: Where are the stars of the 1985 film now?

The cast of The Goonies have all had differing careers. Picture: Rex Features / Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Where are The Goonies now? Find out everything about Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, and the rest of the cast.

It's been over 35 years since Steven Spielberg's adventure movie The Goonies hit cinema screens around the world.

A comedy caper about an ambitious and curious group of friends that live in the 'Good Docks' of Astoria, Oregon follows their adventure as they stumble across a treasure map, pirate skeletons, and a family of criminals that want their loot.

It's a 1980s classic and one of the most beloved films of that era that featured young stars like Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, and Corey Feldman.

But where are The Goonies now and what have they been up to?

The Goonies' cult appeal is as strong as ever. Picture: Rex Features

The Goonies cast now:

Sean Astin (Mikey)

Sean Astin played Mikey in The Goonies. Picture: Getty

Sean Astin played Mikey in The Goonies, arguably the lead character out of the central group of kids.

He went on to have a successful career in Hollywood as an actor, producer, and director, going on to star in numerous films like Rudy, Click, and providing the voice of Raphael in the Nickelodeon remake of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

His most famous role, however, was as Frodo Baggins' loyal companion Samwise Gamgee in the Lord Of The Rings trilogy.

He later appeared in Netflix hit series Stranger Things, which itself was inspired by The Goonies.

Astin has three children with his wife Christine Harrell who he married at the age of 21, and has been happily married since.

Josh Brolin (Brand)

Josh Brolin played Mikey's older brother Brand in The Goonies. Picture: Getty

Josh Brolin played Brand in The Goonies, Mikey's older brother and minder who frequently gives him a hard time.

Brolin is arguably the biggest and most successful star to come out of The Goonies acting cast, featuring in various critically acclaimed and commercial movies throughout his glittering career.

He's starred as Thanos in the Marvel Comics Avengers movies, he's due to appear in Denis Villeneuve's Dune reboot, and has also appeared in No Country For Old Men, Men In Black 3, Sicario, True Grit, American Gangster, and Deadpool 2.

In 2009 he received an Academy Award Best Supporting Actor nomination for his portrayal of Harvey White's killer Dan White in Milk opposite Sean Penn.

He was previously married to actor Diane Lane from 2004 to 2013, has four children, and Barbra Streisand became his stepmother after she married his father James.

Corey Feldman (Mouth)

Corey Feldman played Mouth in The Goonies. Picture: Getty

Corey Feldman played Mouth in The Goonies, named after his penchant for being cheeky.

Feldman was already a child star by the time he appeared in The Goonies, having had prominent roles in Stand By Me, Gremlins, and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter.

He became a teen celebrity, going on to feature in The Lost Boys and fell foul of substance abuse during his teens as well as forming a friendship with Michael Jackson during his formative years.

Since then his career in film faltered, with Feldman instead focusing on a career in music which was modelled on his hero and friend Jackson.

He has also featured in several music videos by Moby and Katy Perry.

Jeff Cohen (Chunk)

Jeff Cohen played Chunk in The Goonies. Picture: Getty

Jeff Cohen played Chunk in The Goonies, the loveable chubby kid remembered fondly for his 'truffle shuffle'.

Since appearing in The Goonies, Cohen had a handful of small roles in television series Family Ties and She's The Sheriff, but gave the acting game up in favour of practicing law.

He is now an attorney and founding partner of Cohen & Gardner, LLP. As a respected professional, he regularly writes about business, legal and political matters for The Huffington Post.

The only thing he truffle shuffles nowadays are legal documents it seems.

Jonathan Ke Quan (Data)

Jonathan Ke Quan played Data in The Goonies. Picture: Getty

Jonathan Ke Quan played Data in The Goonies, a fond gadgeteer and James Bond fanatic.

Ke Quan's film career in front of the camera peaked as a kid, featuring as Data as well as Short Round in Indiana Jones: Temple Of Doom alongside Harrison Ford.

Whilst working on Indiana Jones he studied Taekwondo, later becoming a stunt coordinator for films like X-Men, Enigma, and The One.

Kerry Green (Andy)

Kerry Green played Andy in The Goonies. Picture: Getty

Kerry Green played Andy in The Goonies, Brand's love interest who made the yellow sports cardigan an iconic costume choice.

The Goonies proved to be Green's big break, but her career in film wouldn't really gain much traction after.

After appearing in a handful of smaller roles she took a break from acting to study art at college, and later founded film production company Independent Women Artists.

Martha Plimpton (Stef)

Martha Plimpton played Stef in The Goonies. Picture: Getty

Martha Plimpton played Stef in The Goonies, Andy's best pal and a subsequent icon of chic earrings.

Plimpton has had a respected career as an actor in film, television, and on stage in theatre productions and Broadway. Recently she has voiced the character of Yelena in Frozen II.

She's received three Tony Awards in total, as well as Primetime Emmy Award nominations for her roles in US series Raising Hope and The Good Wife.

During her teens, she famously dated actor River Phoenix from 1986 to 1989. They eventually broke up due to tensions about his substance abuse.

John Matuszak (Sloth)

John Matuszak played Sloth in The Goonies. Picture: Getty

John Matuszak played Sloth in The Goonies, the misunderstood monster that the kids eventually befriend.

Matuszak was a former NFL player before dipping his toes into the world of film where he played Sloth, which took five hours of make-up each day to get him in costume.

He appeared in a few televisions series such as the A-Team, M*A*S*H, and Miami Vice, but his fleeting acting career was cut short after he sadly passed away due to an accidental overdose of prescription drugs in 1989.