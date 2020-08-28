I'm a Celeb: First look around 'haunted' Wales castle as farm revealed as location for 2020 series

Video has emerged of aerial footage of 200-year-old Gwrych Castle in Wales where the 2020 series of I'm a Celeb will be filmed.

The castle in Abergele, North Wales is seen from the air, its grand overgrown ruins and impressive eighteen towers scrawled over a huge 1500ft remote area.

The video, shown on Good Morning Britain this morning (August 28), comes after a local children's farm has confirmed it is giving ITV exclusive use of its site until the end of the year.

Manorafon Farm Park in Abergele is a stone's throw from Gwrych Castle where the 2020 series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will be filmed after revealing the business has had a tough financial year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Close-ups of the remote Welsh castle show it's eighteen towers and sprawling ruins. Picture: ITV/Good Morning Britain

Gwrych Castle Estate is seen from the air in the video shot by Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV/Good Morning Britain

A spokesperson for Manorafon Farm Park said: "As many of you will be aware, the losses we sustained at the beginning of our season because of the coronavirus pandemic have hit us hard.

"As we reach the end of our main season, we have had to consider making some very difficult decisions."We were recently approached with the opportunity to provide ITV with exclusive use of our site until the end of 2020 as they film I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here on the neighbouring Gwrych Castle Estate.

"This unique opportunity provides us with the ability to invest in the farm and continue with our exciting plans for 2021 and beyond. As such, we will be closed for the remainder of the 2020 season."

ITV bosses are marking the 20th series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in the UK, rather than the usual sunny jungle of New South Wales, Australia.

Plenty of changes will have to take place in order to move the show to a colder climate, director of entertainment at ITV Studios Richard Cowles confirmed.

The farm in Abergele, North Wales said it would be closing for the remainder of 2020 due to filming commitments (stock image). Picture: Getty

Ant and Dec will be hosting the 20th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! from the Welsh countryside. Picture: ITV

He said: "The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! But Gwrych will definitely do that; the Castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea.

"It means for the first time in the show's history, one celebrity will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle, rather than the Jungle.

"While there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the Castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! this Autumn."