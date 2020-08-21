Kate Garraway announces break from Good Morning Britain to care for husband Derek

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Kate Garraway has said she is taking a break from GMB to care for her children and husband Derek amid his coronavirus battle.

Smooth Radio presenter Kate Garraway announced live on Good Morning Britain this morning when she revealed she won't be hosting the show next week.

Kate was presenting alongside Alex Beresford when she made the revelation, saying that she needs time to help her children get ready for school and to be with Derek.

"I’m actually not here next week," she told viewers, "I’m taking a bit of time off, to help [son] Billy get ready for secondary school, the children, Darcey as well to get into school."

Kate Garraway has announced she is taking time off from Good Morning Britain to look after Derek and her children. Picture: ITV

Adding: "Also Derek, look after things on that."

She went on: "I just want to say thanks to all of you for being absolutely brilliant since I've come back through challenging times.

"Everyone here, you, Ben, Adil and all of the people off and on screen have been amazing."

Co-host Alex replied: "You know we’ve all got your back on this show."

The news comes after Kate took to the air on yesterday's GMB show and thanked fans for the 'lovely' messages she has received during lockdown.

"Yesterday there were all sorts of things, all over the internet, saying I’d been having abuse online for laughing on Good Morning Britain," she said, "I actually haven’t."

Kate Garraway with her husband Derek Draper at Smooth Radio in 2019. Picture: PA

"I think I triggered it by talking about how sometimes you feel a bit concerned when you’ve got big things going on in your life but obviously everyone has to smile as well.

"So you think, you don’t want people to think that you don’t care by laughing."

Speaking directly to the viewers, she added: "I don’t know where that came from, you’ve all been lovely."

Kate confirmed last month that Derek is out of his deep coma, and is now in a “minimal state of consciousness”, but that the virus had “wreaked havoc on his body”.

Everyone at Smooth is thinking of Derek, Kate, Darcey and Billy, and continue to wish for Derek's recovery.