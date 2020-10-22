I'm a Celebrity 2020: ITV release latest trailer ahead of new series – watch now

22 October 2020, 13:15 | Updated: 22 October 2020, 13:23

ITV have released a new promo advert for the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!
ITV have released a new promo advert for the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Ant and Dec star in a brand-new trailer for the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! released today (October 22).

This year’s series will come from stunning Gwrych Castle in North Wales rather than its usual New South Wales location in Australia.

See more: I'm a Celeb: First look around 'haunted' Wales castle as farm revealed as location for 2020 series

However, it seems that neither Ant or Dec are aware of the show’s change of location.

And & Dec can be seen continuing their journey north to Gwrych Castle, when they spot a telephone box and decide to call Kiosk Kev for directions but they don't get the response they were hoping for!
The second advert shows the duo continuing their journey north to Gwrych Castle, when they spot a telephone box and decide to call Kiosk Kev for directions but they don't get the response they were hoping for!

See more: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2020 line-up rumours from Jason Manford to Susanna Reid

The new series is due to start in November in its new UK location due to ongoing worldwide Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking in an ITV press release, Richard Cowles, director of entertainment at ITV Studios said: "The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show [and] it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

"But Gwrych will definitely do that; the Castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea."

The broadcaster will also air a one-off documentary called I'm A Celebrity: A Jungle Story, which will celebrate the best moments of the show's 19-year history.

