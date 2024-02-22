James Earl Jones facts: Actor's age, movies, wife, children and career explained

James Earl Jones in 2015. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

James Earl Jones is one of the most celebrated and versatile actors of our time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With a career spanning over six decades, he has captivated audiences with his powerful voice and compelling performances on stage, screen, and radio.

From his iconic role as Darth Vader in the Star Wars saga to his unforgettable portrayal of Mufasa in The Lion King, Jones has left an unforgettable mark on the history of cinema and pop culture.

He has also earned acclaim and recognition for his work in theatre, winning three Tony Awards and a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. He has also received numerous honours for his contributions to the arts and society, including the National Medal of Arts, the Kennedy Center Honor, and the Honorary Academy Award.

Coming to America (1988) - A King in New York

Having grappled with a stutter since childhood, Jones has expressed how poetry and acting served as pivotal tools in overcoming the hurdles posed by his disability. Initially a pre-med student in college, he later enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War, eventually embarking on a journey into the realm of acting.

Since his inaugural appearance on Broadway in 1957, Jones has showcased his talents across numerous Shakespearean productions, including Othello, Hamlet, Coriolanus, and King Lear. His theatrical career gained momentum with his portrayal in The Great White Hope, earning him his maiden Tony Award in 1968. This success translated onto the silver screen with the 1970 film adaptation, garnering him nominations for both the Academy Awards and Golden Globes.

Jones's acclaim on Broadway continued to soar, clinching his second Tony Award in 1987 for his performance in August Wilson's Fences. Throughout the years, he received Tony nominations for notable roles in productions such as On Golden Pond (2005) and The Best Man (2012).