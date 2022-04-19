Dirty Dancing's Jennifer Grey wishes she could apologise to Patrick Swayze after real-life "tensions"

19 April 2022, 14:48 | Updated: 19 April 2022, 15:45

By Tom Eames

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze created one of cinema's greatest ever romantic duos in Dirty Dancing, but it wasn't so smooth sailing in real life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey - who starred as Johnny and Baby in the classic 1987 movie Dirty Dancing - didn't get on too well off-camera, with "tensions" arising during filming.

Jennifer has now opened up about her relationship with Patrick in her new autobiography, Out of the Corner.

She wrote: "The same way Baby and Johnny were not supposed to be together … a natural match, right? And we weren't a natural match.

"And the fact that we needed to be a natural match created a tension. Because normally when someone's not a natural, you… both people move on, but we were forced to be together. And our being forced to be together created a kind of a synergy, or like a friction."

Patrick Swayze sadly died of pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey
Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. Picture: Alamy

Jennifer added that if she had the chance to say anything to him now, she would apologize to him.

"I would say, 'I'm so sorry that I couldn't just appreciate and luxuriate in who you were, instead of me wishing you were more like what I wanted you to be'," she said.

Grey has previously credited Swayze for helping her take on the tricky dance moves, saying: "He was really strong and he was very protective and his heart was very much in it.

"He smelled really good, his skin was really nice.”

Before he passed away, Swayze also spoke about their partnership, saying: “One thing that worked beautifully was that it really was a teaching situation."

He also called her "one of the most gifted actresses around in terms of her ability to be present in the moment right now".

On why Patrick wasn't her type, she added: “And the weird thing was, it’s like, ‘What’s wrong with me?’ I mean, I was not lacking.

“And he was married and very in love with his wife. Whatever he was doing, I was not… I was very busy with Matthew [Broderick]. Like, what could be more different.”

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey reunited in 1997
Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey reunited in 1997. Picture: Alamy

Jennifer also opened about her regret on having a nose-job in the early 1990s, recalling a time when actor Michael Douglas didn't even recognise her.

"That was the first time I had gone out in public. And it became the thing, the idea of being completely invisible, from one day to the next," Grey told People.

"In the world's eyes, I was no longer me, and the weird thing was that thing that I resisted my whole life, and the thing I was so upset with my mother for always telling me I should do my nose. I really thought it was capitulating."

She added: "I just thought, 'I'm good enough. I shouldn't have to do this.' That's really what I felt. 'I'm beautiful enough.'"

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

George Michael's Freedom Uncut is being released

George Michael's excellent 'Freedom Uncut' documentary will be released at cinemas

George Michael

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

The complicated history of Julia Roberts and her husband of 20 years: A timeline
Celine Dion will star in the new romcom

Celine Dion to star and provide music for new romcom 'It's All Coming Back To Me'

Celine Dion

Are you a Dirty Dancing fan? Take our trivia quiz and see how well you can remember the film

QUIZ: How well do you remember Dirty Dancing?

Quizzes

Bruce Willis' wife has shared a message thanking her followers

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma shares emotional statement after actor's aphasia diagnosis

More on Smooth

Sting reveals the origin of his stage name – even though it started as a joke

Sting reveals the origin of his stage name – even though it started as a joke

Sting

Chris Stein and Blondie

Blondie's Chris Stein is forced to pull out of UK tour with heart issues

Blondie

90s album

QUIZ: Can you name these 10 album covers from the 1990s?

Quizzes

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2022: Vote now and win £1,000!

Music

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards

Bee Gees

George Michael has a back catalogue of exceptional cover songs.

7 times George Michael blew us away with phenomenal cover songs

George Michael

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed