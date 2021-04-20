Dirty Dancing outtakes: Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey can't stop laughing in unseen film bloopers

By Giorgina Hamilton

A hilarious video of bloopers from 1987's hit movie Dirty Dancing shows the film's stars Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey laughing and playing around behind-the-scenes.

Dirty Dancing is by far one of the world's favourite movies of all time and a video of unseen clips gives fans an insight into what really went on behind-the-scenes.

Clips include an outtake from the duo's famous 'lift' scene in water, where Patrick can be heard telling Jennifer she's "heavy when she's wet!"

Another moment shows Patrick and Jennifer in a car as actor turns away from the camera to gently wipe something from her nose, prompting her to reply: "You're my king, you're my total king."

Other clips include the actors practising their dancing as the actress giggles as she tries to get the steps right, Jennifer dancing with coach Kenny Ortega and footage of the star's on-screen sister, actress Jane Brucker (Lisa Houseman), seen breaking character and laughing as she films a scene.

Dirty Dancing made Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey household names, with the movie garning $214million at the box office and its soundtrack going platinum a staggering seven times after selling over 32 million copies worldwide.

The 1987 film, based in the 1950s, followed the story of Baby, who is on holiday with her parents in the Catskills when she falls in love with a Johnny, a dance teacher from the other side of the tracks.

The classic film was made on a shoestring budget and shot over just 44 days in October of 1986.

The outtake footage comes after another unearthed video of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey practicing their dance moves and larking around for the camera on the set of Dirty Dancing.

In the video the pair can be seen practising their sizzling moves over and over again while being overseen by a pair of Dirty Dancing's dance coaches.

Among numerous reports that Jennifer and Patrick clashed on set, subsequent statements from both the stars and other people who worked on the movie confirmed there were difficulties between the pair.

Jennifer Grey told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016: "It was our second movie we'd done together within a short time — we did Red Dawn first and then Dirty Dancing. He was a great dancer and he was fearless.

"His fearlessness with my fearfulness — like his lack of Jewishness and my super Jewishness — together was like a marriage where you have two opposites. He'd do anything and I'd be scared to do anything.

"He smelled really good, his skin was really nice. He was really strong and he was very protective and his heart was very much in it," she added.

Jennifer later said that filming Dirty Dancing in the 1980's was a highlight of her life: "At the time, it felt like it was a loss of innocence but looking back now, it just looks like preschool compared to where we are now in terms of innocence," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I think it was a really exciting time. The fashion was terrible, the hair was terrible, but the music was great."

Patrick, on the other hand was more critical of Jennifer and according to The Telegraph wrote of his time on the set of Dirty Dancing in his book The Time of My Life, written just weeks before his death in 2009.

“She seemed particularly emotional, sometimes bursting into tears if someone criticized her,” Swayze said.

“Other times, she slipped into silly moods, forcing us to do scenes over and over again when she’d start laughing.”

Swayze wrote that he “didn’t have a whole lot of patience for doing multiple retakes.”