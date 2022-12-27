Jeremy Irons facts: Actor's age, wife, children, movies and more revealed

Jeremy Irons in 2018. Picture: Getty

Jeremy Irons is one of the most celebrated British actors of his generation.

Jeremy Irons first trained with the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, and began his acting career on stage in 1969. He later appeared in many West End and Broadway productions, including Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing, Richard II and The Real Thing, the latter earning him a Tony Award.

His breakout role was in the ITV series Brideshead Revisited in 1981, and he made his way to films with The French Lieutenant's Woman in the same year.

More dramatic roles followed, including Moonlighting, Betrayal, The Mission, Dead Ringers and 1990's Reversal of Fortune, which saw him win an Oscar.

Other famous movies include voicing Scar in Disney's The Lion King, Simon Gruber in Die Hard with a Vengeance opposite Bruce Willis, and the likes of Lolita, The Man in the Iron Mask, The Merchant of Venice, Eragon and as Alfred Pennyworth in several Batman films opposite Ben Affleck.

On TV, he won a Golden Globe for Elizabeth I, and starred as Pope Alexander VI in The Borgias.

He is one of very few actors who have achieved the 'Triple Crown of Acting': winning an Oscar for film, an Emmy for TV and a Tony for theatre.