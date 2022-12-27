Jeremy Irons facts: Actor's age, wife, children, movies and more revealed

27 December 2022, 13:37

Jeremy Irons in 2018
Jeremy Irons in 2018. Picture: Getty

Jeremy Irons is one of the most celebrated British actors of his generation.

Jeremy Irons first trained with the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, and began his acting career on stage in 1969. He later appeared in many West End and Broadway productions, including Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing, Richard II and The Real Thing, the latter earning him a Tony Award.

His breakout role was in the ITV series Brideshead Revisited in 1981, and he made his way to films with The French Lieutenant's Woman in the same year.

More dramatic roles followed, including Moonlighting, Betrayal, The Mission, Dead Ringers and 1990's Reversal of Fortune, which saw him win an Oscar.

Other famous movies include voicing Scar in Disney's The Lion King, Simon Gruber in Die Hard with a Vengeance opposite Bruce Willis, and the likes of Lolita, The Man in the Iron Mask, The Merchant of Venice, Eragon and as Alfred Pennyworth in several Batman films opposite Ben Affleck.

On TV, he won a Golden Globe for Elizabeth I, and starred as Pope Alexander VI in The Borgias.

He is one of very few actors who have achieved the 'Triple Crown of Acting': winning an Oscar for film, an Emmy for TV and a Tony for theatre.

  1. How old is Jeremy Irons and where is he from?

    Jeremy Irons in 1984
    Jeremy Irons in 1984. Picture: Getty

    Jeremy Irons was born on September 19, 1948. He celebrated his 74th birthday in 2022.

    He was born in Cowes, Isle of Wight.

    His parents were Paul Dugan Irons, an accountant, and Barbara Anne Brereton Brymer (née Sharpe).

    Jeremy also has a brother, Christopher, and a sister, Felicity Anne.

  2. Who is Jeremy Irons' wife and how many children does he have?

    Jeremy Irons and wife Sinead Cusack in 1986
    Jeremy Irons and wife Sinead Cusack in 1986. Picture: Getty

    Jeremy Irons married Julie Hallam in 1969, but they divorced soon after.

    He married then Irish actress Sinéad Cusack in 1978. They have two sons together, Samuel Irons (born 1978), who is a photographer, and co-starred with his father in Danny, the Champion of the World.

    His other son is Max Irons (born 1985), who is also an actor.

    Jeremy with son Samuel in 1989
    Jeremy with son Samuel in 1989. Picture: Getty
    Jeremy with son Max Irons in 2005
    Jeremy with son Max Irons in 2005. Picture: Getty

