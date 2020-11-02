Kate Garraway called 'amazing' by awed Duchess of Cambridge in video from Pride of Britain Awards

Kate Garraway has been dubbed 'amazing' by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after her long struggle with husband Derek's coronavirus battle.

Smooth presenter Kate Garraway was taking part in a special filming of 2020's Pride of Britain Awards when the touching moment with the royals took place.

Kate spent last Tuesday (October 29) filming a segment outside St Bartholomew's Hospital, the oldest hospital in Britain, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The trio had teamed up to present the Special Recognition Award for NHS frontline workers in a video that was broadcast on ITV last night (November 1).

Kate Garraway was visibly moved as the Duchess said: "I think you're amazing to do this - you've had such a hard time yourself. How are you all doing?"

Kate Garraway was visibly moved as the Duchess said: "I think you're amazing to do this - you've had such a hard time yourself. How are you all doing?". Picture: ITV

Kate replied "We are doing okay - it's very difficult, you can't visit.

"The children still haven't been able to visit. I think that is a huge pressure for everybody."

Discussing the lovely meeting with her fellow co-presenters Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain today, the star said how touched she was that the royals had been thinking of her at this difficult time.

See more: Kate Garraway thanks listeners for support as she returns to Smooth Radio

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said to you last night, Kate, you know, they want to give you a hug, and so do we all,' Susanna said.

"One of the cruelest things about this whole situation is that when we see you, every time we see you, we can't wrap our arms round you, but you know that's what we'd like to do."

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper is still in hospital battling coronavirus. Picture: REX

Piers added: "What was it like, Kate? To have the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge saying that about you?"

Kate replied: "It's absolutely extraordinary, isn't it? It's absolutely extraordinary. How lovely.

"I was very impressed with them as a team, as a couple, of their knowledge of the virus ... and you're thinking about me?"

See more: Peter Kay releases emotional new Car Share sketch in tribute to NHS

The video comes after Kate posted a photo of the front page of The Mirror on her Instagram page, captioning the photo: "What an incredible honour to be beside @kensingtonroyal as they paid tribute to our extraordinary frontline @nhsengland & @nhsscotland heroes who have risked so much for us all in the fight against #covid_19.

"Thank you @prideofbritain & @dailymirror. Do join in paying tribute to Britain’s heroes @prideofbritain Sunday night @itv."