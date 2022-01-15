Kimberly Wyatt facts: Pussycat Dolls star's age, husband, height, career and more revealed

Who is Kimberly Wyatt?

Kimberly Wyatt is a famous singer, dancer and television personality. She is best known for being a member of the American girl band The Pussycat Dolls.

She has also appeared on a number of entertainment shows including as a judge on Got To Dance. Kimberly has also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and Don’t Rock The Boat.

Kimberly recently posted a Dancing On Ice update on her Instagram page - sharing details about her skating partner and how she’s been finding training for the show.

The post reads: “I am happy to announce that my @dancingonice pro partner is @markhanretty. He is absolutely gorgeous on the ice with the most amazing lines.

“I couldn’t be happier! In the short amount of time we spent on the Ice today I feel so excited about what we can hope to achieve as partners!

“BUT… I have a lot to learn and training is about to get even tougher!!! And so it begins!”