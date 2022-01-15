Kimberly Wyatt facts: Pussycat Dolls star's age, husband, height, career and more revealed

15 January 2022, 13:55

Dancing On Ice 2022: Kimberly Wyatt's age, husband, height, career and more facts revealed
Dancing On Ice 2022: Kimberly Wyatt's age, husband, height, career and more facts revealed. Picture: Alamy and Instagram
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Dancing On Ice is returning to our screens in 2022 and there’s a new line-up of all-stars preparing to take to the ice, including Kimberly Wyatt.

Dancing On Ice is coming back and while we anticipate its return in January 2022, there’s a huge new line-up of celebrities.

Singer and performer Kimberly Wyatt is one of the contestants for Dancing On Ice 2022 - so, here’s everything you need to know.

  1. Who is Kimberly Wyatt?

    Kimberly Wyatt is a famous singer, dancer and television personality. She is best known for being a member of the American girl band The Pussycat Dolls.

    She has also appeared on a number of entertainment shows including as a judge on Got To Dance. Kimberly has also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and Don’t Rock The Boat.

    Kimberly recently posted a Dancing On Ice update on her Instagram page - sharing details about her skating partner and how she’s been finding training for the show.

    The post reads: “I am happy to announce that my @dancingonice pro partner is @markhanretty. He is absolutely gorgeous on the ice with the most amazing lines.

    “I couldn’t be happier! In the short amount of time we spent on the Ice today I feel so excited about what we can hope to achieve as partners!

    “BUT… I have a lot to learn and training is about to get even tougher!!! And so it begins!”

  2. How old is Kimberly Wyatt?

    Kimberly Wyatt was born on February 4, 1982, in Warrensburg, Missouri.

    She celebrated her 39th birthday in 2021.

  3. Is Kimberly Wyatt married and does she have any children?

    Kimberly Wyatt has been married since 2014 to Max Rogers. Max is a model and has also appeared as a judge on Britain’s Next Top Model.

    Posting on Instagram, Kimberly often shares photos and updates on her family life with Max. The couple have three children together named Willow, Maple and Senna.

  4. How tall is Kimberly Wyatt?

    Kimberly Wyatt is thought to stand at around five foot four inches tall.

