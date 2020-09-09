Lewis Capaldi's reaction to Who Wants to Be a Millionaire contestant's answer about him is hilarious

Lewis Capaldi's reaction to Who Wants to be a Millionaire contestant's answer about him is hilarious. Picture: ITV • PA

By Rory O'Connor

Lewis Capaldi has struck internet gold once again with his hilarious responses to being the subject of a question on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? this week.

The show saw contestant Clea Rawinsky in the hot seat opposite host Jeremy Clarkson hoping to secure £32,000.

Jeremy asked: "Who recorded the UK number one album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent?"

Four options appeared on the screen, with Clea choosing between Robbie Williams, Billie Eilish, Stormzy, and Lewis Capaldi.

However, Clea didn't know the answer and used up both her phone a friend and 50/50 lifelines, having no luck with either.

Clea Rawinsky didn't know who Lewis Capaldi is. Picture: ITV

Clea declared: "I don't even know who Lewis Capaldi is!"

The contestant managed to guess correctly in the end and picked Lewis... but that didn't stop the clip going viral online.

The video was even seen by Lewis himself, who took the opportunity to poke fun at himself.

Lewis tweeted: "Me: wow can't believe we've sold 1 million copies of my album in the U.K. this week, I've made it!! Life: [inserted video of Clea's reaction]."

Me: wow can’t believe we’ve sold 1 million copies of my album in the U.K. this week, I’ve made it!!



Life: pic.twitter.com/ug8z4p9sRz — i don’t even know who lewis capaldi is (@LewisCapaldi) September 8, 2020

He then followed up with: "Dark fruits twitter every time someone mentions my name," along with the video.

Lewis then wrote: "Me when I'm hungover and haven't showered on a flight and someone asks if I am who they think I am," followed by: "Me looking at myself in the mirror having an existential crisis after a weekend on the booze."

Lewis joked he would monetise his "new-found fame" tweeting: "'I don't even know who Lewis Capaldi is' merch coming in the next few days."