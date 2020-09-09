Lewis Capaldi's reaction to Who Wants to Be a Millionaire contestant's answer about him is hilarious

9 September 2020, 13:37

Lewis Capaldi's reaction to Who Wants to be a Millionaire contestant's answer about him is hilarious
Lewis Capaldi's reaction to Who Wants to be a Millionaire contestant's answer about him is hilarious. Picture: ITV • PA

By Rory O'Connor

Lewis Capaldi has struck internet gold once again with his hilarious responses to being the subject of a question on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? this week.

The show saw contestant Clea Rawinsky in the hot seat opposite host Jeremy Clarkson hoping to secure £32,000.

Jeremy asked: "Who recorded the UK number one album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent?"

Four options appeared on the screen, with Clea choosing between Robbie Williams, Billie Eilish, Stormzy, and Lewis Capaldi.

However, Clea didn't know the answer and used up both her phone a friend and 50/50 lifelines, having no luck with either.

Clea Rawinsky didn't know who Lewis Capaldi is
Clea Rawinsky didn't know who Lewis Capaldi is. Picture: ITV

Clea declared: "I don't even know who Lewis Capaldi is!"

The contestant managed to guess correctly in the end and picked Lewis... but that didn't stop the clip going viral online.

See more: Lewis Capaldi performs emotional stripped-back cover of ABBA's 'Dancing Queen' for charity

The video was even seen by Lewis himself, who took the opportunity to poke fun at himself.

Lewis tweeted: "Me: wow can't believe we've sold 1 million copies of my album in the U.K. this week, I've made it!! Life: [inserted video of Clea's reaction]."

He then followed up with: "Dark fruits twitter every time someone mentions my name," along with the video.

See more: Shania Twain approves of Lewis Capaldi’s hilarious lip-syncing parody

Lewis then wrote: "Me when I'm hungover and haven't showered on a flight and someone asks if I am who they think I am," followed by: "Me looking at myself in the mirror having an existential crisis after a weekend on the booze."

Lewis joked he would monetise his "new-found fame" tweeting: "'I don't even know who Lewis Capaldi is' merch coming in the next few days."

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Chadwick Boseman as James Brown

Remembering Chadwick Boseman's excellent portrayal of James Brown in Get On Up
Back to the Future Musical

Back to the Future The Musical: Tickets, cast, London dates, songs and all you need to know
Judith Keppel wins Millionaire

Who has won Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and where are they now?
Newsround axed from CBBC after school slot as BBC moves show to YouTube after 48 years

Newsround axed after 48 years as show moves to YouTube

Kate Garraway returns to Smooth Radio: 'It'll give Derek another opportunity to hear my voice'

Kate Garraway returns to Smooth Radio: 'It'll give Derek another opportunity to hear my voice'

More on Smooth

Gregory Porter

Why does Gregory Porter always wear a hat?

Features

The history of Dolly Parton and Carl Dean's relationship

The history of Dolly Parton and Carl Dean’s 54-year marriage, and their secret to long-lasting love

Dolly Parton

Michael Buble young

Watch Michael Bublé in his first ever TV appearance, aged 21

Michael Bublé

Misheard lyrics

21 of the funniest ever misheard song lyrics

Features

Can you spot the famous singers in these face mashups? Take the quiz and find out.

QUIZ: Spot the famous music stars in these face mashups

Quizzes

Adele performed at Liverpool's Cavern Club for Smooth Radio in 2011

Watch when Adele performed stunning acoustic Smooth gig a week before superstardom

Adele