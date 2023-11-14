Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox break silence and pay emotional tributes to Friends co-star Matthew Perry

14 November 2023, 20:42

Matthew Perry with co-stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox
Matthew Perry with co-stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani in the popular sitcom Friends, has shared a heartfelt message to his former co-star and friend Matthew Perry, who died on 28 October at the age of 52.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Matt LeBlanc posted a series of photos on his Instagram account, showing him and Matthew Perry in some of their most memorable scenes as Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing, the inseparable roommates and best friends on the show.

He wrote: "Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye.

"The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life. It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.

"I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free.

"Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Meanwhile, Courteney Cox has also shared her own tribute to Perry.

The actress, who played Monica Geller on the hit sitcom, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, along with a clip from one of their most memorable scenes.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Cox wrote. “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favourites.”

The scene she chose was from the season four finale, when Monica and Chandler hooked up in London after Ross’s wedding. Cox revealed that Perry had whispered a funny line for her to say right before they filmed the scene, which made her laugh out loud.

“He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind,” she added.

Cox and Perry portrayed one of the most beloved TV couples of all time, as their characters went from friends to lovers to spouses over the course of the show’s 10 seasons. Even after the show ended in 2004, the two remained close friends and often reunited, much to the delight of their fans.

LeBlanc and Cox were among the five Friends cast members who attended Perry’s funeral service at the Forest Lawn cemetery on 3 November, according to US reports.

The others were David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, who played Ross Geller, Phoebe Buffay and Rachel Green respectively on the show.

In a joint statement to People magazine, they said they were “utterly devastated” by Perry’s death and described their relationship as “more than just cast mates”. “We are a family,” they said.

Perry, who was born in Massachusetts and raised in Canada, rose to fame as the sarcastic and witty Chandler Bing on Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

HBO release trailer for Friends: The Reunion

He also starred in films such as The Whole Nine Yards, 17 Again and Fools Rush In, and TV shows such as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The Good Wife and The Odd Couple.

Perry struggled with addiction to drugs and alcohol for years, and revealed in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which was released in 2022, that he had attempted suicide several times. He also opened up about his health issues, including a gastrointestinal perforation in 2018 that required surgery.

The Matthew Perry Foundation was set up in the star’s memory after his death, promising to continue his commitment to “helping others struggling with the disease of addiction”. The foundation’s website states: “Matthew believed that everyone deserves a chance to live a happy and fulfilling life, free from the chains of addiction. He dedicated his time, energy and resources to support various causes and organizations that help people in recovery.”

Perry’s death was confirmed by the Los Angeles police, who said they had found a “male unconscious in a stand-alone Jacuzzi” at his home on 28 October. The cause of death has not been officially announced, but sources told TMZ that he had suffered a heart attack.

Perry’s fans and colleagues have expressed their grief and condolences on social media, remembering him as a talented and generous actor and a kind and funny person.

Some of his Friends co-stars also shared their own tributes, such as Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s on-and-off girlfriend Janice Hosenstein, and Hank Azaria, who played David, a love interest of Phoebe.

LeBlanc’s tribute to Perry has received over 10 million likes and thousands of comments from fans and celebrities, who have expressed their love and support for him and the Friends family.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

I'm a Celebrity cast for 2023

I'm A Celebrity 2023 lineup confirmed: Full list of stars heading to the jungle revealed

I'm a Celebrity

Legendary actor Sir Anthony Hopkins has become an social media star in his own right because of his joyous videos.

Anthony Hopkins shares joyous video dancing in his kitchen to Dean Martin's 'Mambo Italiano'
Michael Douglas and family

Catherine Zeta-Jones' son, 22, is the spitting image of Michael Douglas in new pictures

Bruce Willis's daughter has opened up about her dad's battle with frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis' daughter gives emotional update on star's 'really aggressive' dementia

Reese Witherspoon has addressed rumours thats he is dating Kevin Costner.

Reese Witherspoon addresses rumours that she and Kevin Costner are dating

More on Smooth

Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen team up

Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs swap songs for amazing performance at BMI Country Awards - video

Country

James Brolin, Barbra Streisand, Aerosmith and Diane Warren

How Barbra Streisand and James Brolin inspired Aerosmith's 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing'

Barbra Streisand

Barry Manilow and his husband Garry Kief and ex-wife Susan Deixler

Barry Manilow explains why he didn't come out as gay until he was in his 70s

Music

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has issued a public apology after a clip of her criticising Robbie Williams was shown on his new Netflix documentary.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor apologises for “cruel” behaviour to Robbie Williams after video resurfaces

Robbie Williams

Shania Twain in 2023

Shania Twain breaks silence to thank fans after 'very scary' tour bus accident

Shania Twain

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Legends of the Ashes with Stephen Fry