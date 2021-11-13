McDonald's unveils heartbreaking Christmas advert featuring 'Time After Time' cover and 'Imaginary Iggy'

13 November 2021, 15:51

By Tom Eames

McDonald's has entered the Christmas TV advert field for 2021, and you are guaranteed to cry.

This year's McDonald's Christmas TV advert features the character ‘Imaginary Iggy’, and it premiered on UK TV on Friday (November 12).

As is tradition, McDonald’s has tugged on the nation's heartstrings this year with its festive promotion, as it follows a young girl and her imaginary friend Iggy.

Matilda bonds with her pal Iggy during Christmas while growing up, before she gets older and starts to leave him behind, echoing the story of Bing Bong from Pixar favourite Inside Out.

However, a memory of Christmas joy helps her remember Iggy, and he returns to spend Christmas with her.

The advert is set to a beautiful cover of Cyndi Lauper classic 'Time After Time', recorded by pop star Mabel.

Read more: John Lewis unveils its 2021 Christmas advert featuring sweet 'Electric Dreams' cover

First released in 1983, the song has been given a stripped-back piano makeover. The song will give 10p from every download to food charity FareShare.

McDonald's said: "Christmas is such as joyous time for children and adults alike – with this year set to be better than ever as families reunite all over the country after a difficult few years.

Imaginary Iggy stars in this year's McDonald's Christmas advert
Imaginary Iggy stars in this year's McDonald's Christmas advert. Picture: McDonald's

"We want to make sure that McDonald’s is on hand to help the British public get Reindeer Ready on the lead up to the big day. We’re confident our advert perfectly encapsulates the magic of childhood imagination which comes alive at this time of year and provides a helpful reminder that you’re never too old to make believe.

Read more: All the John Lewis Christmas adverts ranked from worst to best

"We are looking forward to seeing our customers’ reactions to the advert and hope that the friendship between Matilda and Iggy brings a smile to viewers when watching."

McDonald's has arguably had some of the best Christmas TV adverts of the past year years, thanks to their #ReindeerReady campaigns.

This included 2018's advert where Santa bought a load of carrots for his reindeer, and 2019's effort, which saw Ellie forms a bond with her pet reindeer Archie, who is revealed to be the family dog.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

This year's annual John Lewis advert is called 'Unexpected Guest'.

John Lewis deny accusations of copying 'Together In Electric Dreams' arrangement for Christmas advert

Music

Adele has both a US and a UK TV special due to air in the coming weeks.

Watch the first-look trailers for Adele's US TV special: ‘Adele: One Night Only’

Adele

A new documentary will detail the final days leading to Freddie Mercury's tragic passing in 1991.

Freddie Mercury's tragic final words and last days revealed in brand new documentary

Freddie Mercury

Reese Witherspoon says her daughter Ava Phillippe is destined for "great things in the world".

Reese Witherspoon being mistaken for her 22-year old daughter makes her 'feel so young'
Dean Stockwell was best known for his role as Albert "Al" Calavicci in sci-fi series Quantum Leap.

Quantum Leap actor Dean Stockwell dies, aged 85

More on Smooth

Tina Turner (R) and her lookalike (L)

A Tina Turner impersonator is being sued for looking too much like Tina

Tina Turner

"It's not one of my brightest and wonderful moments!" after Elton snubbed a Stevie-style serenade.

Elton John admits he accidentally snubbed a birthday serenade from Stevie Wonder

Elton John

Rod Stewart with his first wife Alana in 1979. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Rod Stewart admits he married too young with "more partying, drinking and sh***ing to do"

Rod Stewart

Last night's CMA Awards was a star-studded affair.

CMA Awards 2021: Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs are among the big winners

Country

Ed Sheeran is close friends with Sir Elton John

Ed Sheeran: 'I speak to Elton John on the phone every single day'

Ed Sheeran

It's Sir Elton's first outing since undergoing hip surgery earlier in the summer.

Sir Elton John collects award from Prince Charles in first outing since hip surgery

Elton John