McDonald's unveils heartbreaking Christmas advert featuring 'Time After Time' cover and 'Imaginary Iggy'

By Tom Eames

McDonald's has entered the Christmas TV advert field for 2021, and you are guaranteed to cry.

This year's McDonald's Christmas TV advert features the character ‘Imaginary Iggy’, and it premiered on UK TV on Friday (November 12).

As is tradition, McDonald’s has tugged on the nation's heartstrings this year with its festive promotion, as it follows a young girl and her imaginary friend Iggy.

Matilda bonds with her pal Iggy during Christmas while growing up, before she gets older and starts to leave him behind, echoing the story of Bing Bong from Pixar favourite Inside Out.

However, a memory of Christmas joy helps her remember Iggy, and he returns to spend Christmas with her.

The advert is set to a beautiful cover of Cyndi Lauper classic 'Time After Time', recorded by pop star Mabel.

First released in 1983, the song has been given a stripped-back piano makeover. The song will give 10p from every download to food charity FareShare.

McDonald's said: "Christmas is such as joyous time for children and adults alike – with this year set to be better than ever as families reunite all over the country after a difficult few years.

Imaginary Iggy stars in this year's McDonald's Christmas advert. Picture: McDonald's

"We want to make sure that McDonald’s is on hand to help the British public get Reindeer Ready on the lead up to the big day. We’re confident our advert perfectly encapsulates the magic of childhood imagination which comes alive at this time of year and provides a helpful reminder that you’re never too old to make believe.

"We are looking forward to seeing our customers’ reactions to the advert and hope that the friendship between Matilda and Iggy brings a smile to viewers when watching."

McDonald's has arguably had some of the best Christmas TV adverts of the past year years, thanks to their #ReindeerReady campaigns.

This included 2018's advert where Santa bought a load of carrots for his reindeer, and 2019's effort, which saw Ellie forms a bond with her pet reindeer Archie, who is revealed to be the family dog.