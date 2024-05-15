Michael Caine and wife Shakira's beautiful marriage: A timeline of their long relationship

Michael and Shakira Caine. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Michael Caine, the legendary British actor known for his roles in films such as Alfie, The Dark Knight trilogy, and The Cider House Rules, has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning over six decades.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

However, behind the scenes, his personal life has been equally extraordinary, especially his long-standing marriage to Shakira Baksh.

Their relationship, filled with love, mutual respect, and companionship, has stood the test of time in an industry often known for its fleeting romances.

Early Days and How They Met

The story of Michael Caine and Shakira Baksh begins in the early 1970s.

Michael first saw Shakira in a Maxwell House coffee advert on British TV in 1971. Struck by her beauty, he became determined to meet her.

In his own words, he later recounted: "She was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen, and I vowed to meet her."

At the time, Shakira was a young actress and model who had been crowned Miss Guyana in 1967 and had placed third in the Miss World contest that same year.

Michael Caine and Shakira on their wedding day. Picture: Getty

Caine’s determination to find Shakira was unyielding. He learned from a friend that she lived in London and managed to get her phone number. After a few attempts, he finally persuaded her to go out with him.

Their first date took place at a trendy London restaurant, and the chemistry between them was immediate. Michael often reflects on their first meeting, saying: "I fell in love with her at first sight. She was everything I had dreamed of."

Marriage and Family Life

Their whirlwind romance quickly blossomed, and the couple married on January 8, 1973. Their wedding was a relatively private affair, attended by close family and friends. Despite the pressures of Michael’s burgeoning film career and Shakira’s modelling and acting commitments, the couple managed to maintain a strong and supportive partnership.

Shakira became an integral part of Michael’s life, offering him stability and love.

Together, they have one daughter, Natasha Haleema.

Michael and Shakira with daughter Natasha. Picture: Getty

Michael also has an older daughter, Dominique, from his previous marriage to actress Patricia Haines.

The blended family has remained close-knit, with Shakira playing a significant role in raising Natasha and supporting Michael through his career.

Michael has frequently credited Shakira with grounding him and helping him through challenging times. He once said, "Without her, I would have been dead long ago. I would have probably drunk myself to death." His profound appreciation for her influence on his life is evident in numerous interviews over the years.

A Lasting Partnership

Michael and Shakira’s relationship has endured for over five decades, a rare feat in the world of Hollywood.

Their ability to balance their personal and professional lives has been a cornerstone of their enduring marriage. Shakira’s support for Michael’s career has been unwavering, and she has often accompanied him to film premieres and award ceremonies, always standing by his side.

Michael and Shakira. Picture: Getty

In turn, Michael has been a devoted husband, frequently praising Shakira in public. On their 40th wedding anniversary, he spoke warmly about their bond: "We’ve had a long, successful marriage because we’ve always been there for each other. We listen, we support, and we love."

Their shared interests and mutual respect have also played a vital role in their successful marriage. Both enjoy travelling and have homes in London and Miami, where they spend time together away from the spotlight.

Michael has often mentioned how much he cherishes their quiet moments together, saying: "Our best times are the simple ones, just being together."

"The best decision I ever made was marrying my wife, Shakira. She’s my rock and my best friend."

"Shakira has given me more than I could ever ask for. She has been my confidante, my inspiration, and my soulmate." "I owe so much of my happiness and success to Shakira. She has always been my biggest supporter and my source of strength."

The Secret to Their Success

The secret to their enduring marriage? Two bathrooms.

"You cannot have one bathroom," he said in 2010. "And it don't matter how much you love your wife and everything, 'cause you wind up with no room at all. You just get a little corner and you've got a toothbrush and your paste and a shaving brush and a razor.

How Sir Michael Caine Met His Wife Shakira - The Jonathan Ross Show

"And you can never get in there. So you must have two bathrooms. You really must. I think it's essential."

In a world where celebrity marriages often fall apart, Michael Caine and Shakira Baksh’s relationship stands as a testament to enduring love and commitment.

Their story is not just one of a Hollywood star and a beauty queen, but of two people who found each other and built a life filled with love, respect, and unwavering support.

As Michael himself aptly put it: "She is the other half of me. Also, we're still very much in love with each other. We always have been, we always will be."