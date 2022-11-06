Peter Kay announces first comedy live tour in 12 years with hilarious video

Peter Kay announces his new tour. Picture: Peter Kay

By Tom Eames

Peter Kay is back! The beloved stand-up comedian has announced his return to live comedy.

Peter Kay has confirmed a huge UK tour from late 2022 to the first half of 2023.

The Bolton comic was originally scheduled to tour the UK back in 2017, but had to cancel due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Peter has now announced a series of arena dates, that begin as early as next month, and will run through to the first half of 2023, ending in August.

“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy,” Peter Kay said in a statement, “and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.”

Peter Kay announces his first new live stand-up tour in 12 years!



Tickets go on sale 10am Saturday 12th November at https://t.co/EVCiTLh3J7 pic.twitter.com/lJBK8R8Y8I — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) November 6, 2022

He added: “With the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

Tickets go on sale here on Saturday, November 12, from 10am.

The full dates are:

DECEMBER 2022

2 – Manchester, AO Arena

3 – Manchester, AO Arena

17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

JANUARY 2023

6 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

7 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

FEBRUARY 2023

17 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

23 – Belfast, SSE Arena

24 – Belfast, SSE Arena

MARCH 2023

9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

10 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

APRIL 2023

7 – Dublin, 3Arena

5 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

6 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

MAY 2023

19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

JUNE 2023

16 – Cardiff, International Arena

17 – Cardiff, International Arena

JULY 2023

14 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

AUGUST 2023

11 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Peter Kay has only made small public appearances after the cancellation of his stand-up tour in 2017.

At the time, a statement announcing the tour’s cancellation read: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

“My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.

“I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and public will continue to respect my privacy at this time. Once again, I’m very sorry.”