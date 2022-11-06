Peter Kay announces first comedy live tour in 12 years with hilarious video

6 November 2022, 23:13

Peter Kay announces his new tour
Peter Kay announces his new tour. Picture: Peter Kay

By Tom Eames

Peter Kay is back! The beloved stand-up comedian has announced his return to live comedy.

Peter Kay has confirmed a huge UK tour from late 2022 to the first half of 2023.

The Bolton comic was originally scheduled to tour the UK back in 2017, but had to cancel due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Peter has now announced a series of arena dates, that begin as early as next month, and will run through to the first half of 2023, ending in August.

“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy,” Peter Kay said in a statement, “and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.”

He added: “With the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

Tickets go on sale here on Saturday, November 12, from 10am.

The full dates are:

DECEMBER 2022
2 – Manchester, AO Arena
3 – Manchester, AO Arena
17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

JANUARY 2023
6 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
7 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

FEBRUARY 2023
17 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
23 – Belfast, SSE Arena
24 – Belfast, SSE Arena

MARCH 2023
9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
10 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

APRIL 2023
7 – Dublin, 3Arena
5 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
6 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

MAY 2023
19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

JUNE 2023
16 – Cardiff, International Arena
17 – Cardiff, International Arena

JULY 2023
14 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

AUGUST 2023
11 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Peter Kay has only made small public appearances after the cancellation of his stand-up tour in 2017.

At the time, a statement announcing the tour’s cancellation read: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

“My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.

“I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and public will continue to respect my privacy at this time. Once again, I’m very sorry.”

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Boy George is the highest-paid contestant entering the jungle in 2022.

Boy George on doing I'm A Celebrity 2022: "It's about bloody time a gay man won"

Boy George

Brian May speaks to Smooth

Brian May interview: Queen legend reveals why the band haven't done a James Bond theme

Queen

Julia Roberts and Martin Luther King Jr and Coretta Scott King

Julia Roberts reveals how Martin Luther King Jr paid the hospital bill for her birth in fascinating story
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns to its rightful place in 2022.

I'm A Celebrity 2022: Confirmed lineup and rumoured contestants revealed

I'm a Celebrity

Kevin Costner pays tribute to Whitney Houston

Kevin Costner pays sweet tribute to Whitney Houston to mark The Bodyguard anniversary

Whitney Houston

More on Smooth

Cher has confirmed her new romance

Cher confirms romance with man 40 years younger than her and laughs off age gap critics

Music

Bono has reimagined U2's epic rock ballad 'With Or Without You' for US television.

Watch Bono perform beautiful solo rendition of U2 ballad 'With Or Without You'

Music

Dolly Parton at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton sings 'Jolene' with Annie Lennox, Duran Duran and others at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

Dolly Parton

Duran Duran and Andy Taylor

Duran Duran reveal guitarist Andy Taylor has incurable stage 4 cancer

Duran Duran

Boy George's greatest songs

The 10 greatest Boy George and Culture Club songs ever, ranked

Boy George

Robyn as Freddie Mercury

This 4-year-old girl is our new favourite Freddie Mercury impersonator

Freddie Mercury

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed