Peter Kay announces first comedy live tour in 12 years with hilarious video
6 November 2022, 23:13
Peter Kay is back! The beloved stand-up comedian has announced his return to live comedy.
Peter Kay has confirmed a huge UK tour from late 2022 to the first half of 2023.
The Bolton comic was originally scheduled to tour the UK back in 2017, but had to cancel due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
- Peter Kay: This compilation of the best John Smith's adverts is the ‘no nonsense’ we need right now
- Peter Kay's 'misheard lyrics' standup routine is still hilarious 10 years later - video
Peter has now announced a series of arena dates, that begin as early as next month, and will run through to the first half of 2023, ending in August.
“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy,” Peter Kay said in a statement, “and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.”
Peter Kay announces his first new live stand-up tour in 12 years!— Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) November 6, 2022
Tickets go on sale 10am Saturday 12th November at https://t.co/EVCiTLh3J7 pic.twitter.com/lJBK8R8Y8I
He added: “With the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”
Tickets go on sale here on Saturday, November 12, from 10am.
The full dates are:
DECEMBER 2022
2 – Manchester, AO Arena
3 – Manchester, AO Arena
17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
JANUARY 2023
6 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
7 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
FEBRUARY 2023
17 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
23 – Belfast, SSE Arena
24 – Belfast, SSE Arena
MARCH 2023
9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
10 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
APRIL 2023
7 – Dublin, 3Arena
5 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
6 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
MAY 2023
19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
JUNE 2023
16 – Cardiff, International Arena
17 – Cardiff, International Arena
JULY 2023
14 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
AUGUST 2023
11 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
Peter Kay has only made small public appearances after the cancellation of his stand-up tour in 2017.
At the time, a statement announcing the tour’s cancellation read: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.
“My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.
“I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and public will continue to respect my privacy at this time. Once again, I’m very sorry.”