Pierce Brosnan pleads not guilty to dangerous off-trail hiking in Yellowstone

18 January 2024, 09:37

Pierce Brosnan and Keely arrive at Goldeneye premiere in 1995

By Mayer Nissim

The former 007 actor is alleged to have strayed off the designated walkway.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pierce Brosnan has pleaded not guilty to two charges of illegally entering Yellowstone National Park's dangerous "thermal area".

The James Bond actor was due to have appeared in court on January 23 for the alleged incident that took place on November 1, BBC News reports, but instead has been granted a virtual hearing on February 20.

The plea was entered on paper by his lawyer Karl Knuchel, Cowboy State Daily confirms, after Brosnan was first cited with the alleged offences on December 26.

The two charges faced by Brosnan are for walking into a restricted thermal area, and entering the Mammoth Terraces area near Yellowstone's northern boundary.

Moving off designated walkways is a violation of federal rules and can be punished by fines of up to $5,000 (£4,000) and even six months imprisonment.

Pierce Brosnan in Miami in December 2023
Pierce Brosnan in Miami in December 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The geothermal areas of the park feature natural acidic hot springs, which can reach near-boiling temperatures.

As well as the hot geysers, springs and mud pots being dangerous – with some tourists even dying from burns caused by these features over the years – they are also environmentally delicate.

Pierce had been in the region to film The Unholy Trinity, an upcoming Western directed by Richard Gray and also starring Samuel L Jackson and Brandon Lessard.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's relationship

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's wonderful 21-year relationship: A timeline so far

Julia Roberts has opened up about where she thinks Pretty Woman characters Edward and Vivian are now, 34 years after the film's release.

Julia Roberts predicts where Pretty Woman characters Edward and Vivian are now, and it's brilliant
The beloved cast of the iconic sitcom Cheers came together for a special reunion at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Cheers cast reunite at iconic bar for incredible moment at 2024 Emmy Awards

It's a highly exclusive club being an EGOT winner.

What is an EGOT? Here's every celebrity to win the honour

Elton John becomes an EGOT

Elton John becomes an EGOT after Emmy win for concert movie

Elton John

More on Smooth

Take That

The Story of... 'Back for Good' by Take That

Take That

Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Sting has six children from two different marriages. But who are they?

How many children does Sting have and who are they?

Sting

The 1999 film written by screenwriter Richard Curtis saw Hugh Grant and Roberts fall in love on the streets of the famed West London enclave, but in a new interview she talks about her initial reluctance to take on the role.

Julia Roberts reveals what she 'loathed' about 'Notting Hill': "I almost didn’t take the part"
After becoming Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film ever, he's making a return as Maverick in a new Top Gun movie.

Top Gun 3 set for cinemas with Tom Cruise returning to the skies as Maverick

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents