Sam Neill facts: Jurassic Park actor's age, wife, children, career and health explained

Sam Neill is a New Zealand actor who has been acclaimed for his roles in both dramas and blockbusters.

He has a 53-year career that spans film, TV, and documentaries. Sam is best known for playing Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, as well as starring in The Piano, The Hunt for Red October, and Peaky Blinders.

Here we will explore his life and career, from his birth in Northern Ireland to his latest projects.

What are Sam Neill's most famous movie and TV roles? This Bohemian Rhapsody actor was child star in Jurassic Park Some of the most notable films and TV shows of Sam Neill’s 53-year career include Sleeping Dogs (1977), his first major role, My Brilliant Career (1979), a romantic drama, Omen III: The Final Conflict and Possession (both 1981), horror films, Evil Angels - also known as A Cry in the Dark (1988), a true crime story, Dead Calm (1989), a thriller, The Hunt For Red October (1990), a spy film, The Piano (1993) and In the Mouth of Madness (1994), both critically acclaimed. Where are the cast of Jurassic Park now 30 years later? He is widely recognized as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park (1993) and its sequels Jurassic Park III (2001) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022). Sam has also starred in many TV series, such as Reilly, Ace of Spies (1983), a historical drama, The Simpsons (1994), Merlin (1998), a fantasy miniseries, The Tudors (2007), a historical drama, Crusoe (2008–2010), an adventure series, Happy Town (2010), a mystery series, Alcatraz (2012), a sci-fi series, Peaky Blinders (2013–2014), a crime drama, and Rick and Morty (2019), an animated sci-fi comedy. Sam Neill was also almost James Bond in the late 1980s. He was one of the candidates for the role of 007 after Roger Moore retired from the franchise. He did a screen test for the part, but he did not want the job and was glad he did not get it. He said his audition was “mortifying” and “silly” and that he felt “awkward” doing it.

How old is Sam Neill and where is he from? Sam Neill in 1981. Picture: Getty Sam Neill is 76 years old as of 2023. He was born in Omagh, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland on September 14, 1947. He moved with his family to New Zealand when he was 7 years old. He grew up in the South Island of New Zealand and attended boarding schools and universities there. Sam Neill’s parents were Priscilla Beatrice Ingham and Dermot Neill. His father was a second-generation New Zealander and an army officer, while his mother was English. His father’s family owned a wine merchant business in New Zealand. He has one brother named Michael Neill, who is his only sibling. Sam's birth name was Nigel, and he changed his name to Sam when he was at school.

Who is Sam Neill's wife? Sam Neill and second wife Noriko Watanabe in 2006. Picture: Getty Sam Neill has been married twice in his life. His first wife was Lisa Harrow, an actress from New Zealand. They got married in 1981, but divorced in 1989. His second wife was Noriko Watanabe, a Japanese make-up artist. They got married in 1993. However, Sam Neill separated from Watanabe in 2017, and since 2018 has reportedly been in a relationship with Australian political journalist Laura Tingle. Sam Neill and partner Laura Tingle in 2021. Picture: Getty

How many kids does Sam Neill have? Sam Neill melts hearts with video of his duck Charlie flying Sam Neill has three biological children and one adopted child. With his first wife Lisa, he became a father to Tim Neill, who is also an actor. He had a daughter with second wife Noriko: Elena Neill, who is a filmmaker. He also adopted Noriko's daughter Maiko during their marriage.