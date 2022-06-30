Tom Hiddleston and partner Zawe Ashton are 'expecting first child together'

By Mayer Nissim

Actor Zawe Ashton's baby bump is snapped at a screening of Mr Malcolm's List.

Congratulations are in order, as Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are seemingly expecting their first child together.

Zawe was snapped with a visible baby bump at a special screening of her new show Mr Malcolm's List in New York City yesterday (June 29).

Zawe was wearing a beige bead-embellished tulle gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture, Vogue revealed

"It was such a privilege to work on this dress for Zawe," the designer said.

"She is such an incredible actress and the way she carries a look on the red carpet is unparalleled."

Zawe Ashton and her baby bump. Picture: Getty Images

Tom and Zawe first met when they starred in the 2019 revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal together.

While they've generally kept their relationship private, Zawe was seen wearing a diamond on her ring finger at this year's BAFTAs when the couple were photographed together.

Quizzed by the LA Times about the engagement, all Hiddleston would say at the time was: "I'm very happy."