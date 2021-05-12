Notting Hill actor Tony Armatrading, brother of singer Joan, dies aged 59

12 May 2021, 12:22

Actor Tony Armatrading has died
Actor Tony Armatrading has died. Picture: Polygram/Universal/PA

By Tom Eames

Actor Tony Armatrading has passed away aged 59 after a battle with cancer.

The actor appeared in films including Notting Hill and The Saint, and was the younger brother of singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading.

Tony Armatrading's death was announced by fellow actor Tim Bentinck in a tribute shared on social media, taken with his wife Suzan Crowley and their pet Dash shortly before his death.

Bentinck said: "I had the privilege of being his best man, and loved him dearly. He was a wonderful actor, and a true friend. This pic of him with Suzy and Dash taken last night."

Born in Birmingham in 1961, Tony Armatrading appeared in many stage roles over the years, including the title character in a UK tour of Jelly Roll Soul, and several appearances with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He worked alongside stars including Imelda Staunton, Jeremy Irons, Pete Postlethwaite and Sean Bean, and his TV work included appearances in Grange Hill, Brookside, The Bill and A Touch Of Frost opposite David Jason.

Tony Armatrading and Hugh Grant sharing a scene in Notting Hill
Tony Armatrading and Hugh Grant sharing a scene in Notting Hill. Picture: Polygram/Universal

He also had a leading role in the 1998 miniseries Colour Blind, an adaptation of Catherine Cookson's novel in which he played the black husband of a privileged white woman during World War I.

After moving to Los Angeles in 2000, Armatrading also featured in TV shows including Prison Break, NCIS and Monk. He also provided the voice to Star Wars character Xalek in several video games.

