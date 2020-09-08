Who has won Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and where are they now?

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? is in the spotlight once again, allowing us to shout at the TV when a contestant asks the audience when the answer is clearly B.

Jeremy Clarkson is back with a new series of the show, with one contestant revealed to have finally won the top prize after years without a winner.

But who has actually won the show during its run? Here's the full list:

Judith Keppel Question: Which King was married to Eleanor of Aquitane?

A – Henry I, B – Henry II, C – Richard I, D – Henry V (head to the bottom of the page for the answer). In 2000, garden designer Judith Keppel made quiz show history by becoming the first winner of the jackpot after its launch in 1998. Judith remains the only woman to win the million-pound prize, and was the first person to have bagged £1 million or more on a British TV show. She just so happens to be the third cousin of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and her jackpot question was about the Royal Family. Judith is now a familiar face as part of the brainiacs on quiz show Eggheads.

David Edwards Question: If you planted the seeds of Quercus robur, what would grow?

A – Trees, B – Flowers, C – Vegetables, D – Grain. Just six months later, physics teacher David Edwards from Barry, South Wales, answered all 15 questions in 2001. He was on his own when it came to selecting his final answer, as he had already used up all three lifelines. His Phone-a-Friend was his son Richard, who later competed himself and won £125,000! David had previously been crowned Mastermind champion in 1990 and since 2001, has taken part in quiz shows Are You an Egghead?, where he lost to fellow Millionaire winner Pat Gibson, and Make Me an Egghead, where Pat was on his team of supporters.

Robert Brydges Question: Which scientific unit is named after an Italian nobleman?

A – Pascal, B – Ohm, C – Volt, D – Hertz. Also in 2001, Robert Brydges won the jackpot prize soon after the Charles Ingram scandal. The London banker later caused some controversy with his neighbours, who claimed that he was already rich and didn’t deserve to be on the show. Robert has stayed away from the public eye since his victory. He was previously director of investment brokers’ firm GNI Fund Management and vice-president of US bank Hanover Trust, so he's probably doing alright for himself.

Pat Gibson Question: Which of these is not one of the American Triple Crown horse races?

A – Arlington Million, B – Belmont Stakes, C – Kentucky Derby, D – Preakness Stakes. In 2004, Northern Irish quiz champion Pat Gibson scooped the grand prize. He amazingly still had two of his lifelines available for his final question, which is a record. After using 50:50, he used Phone-a-Friend to call another quiz champion to confirm the right answer. Since his win, Pat has also been crowned Mastermind champion, Mastermind Champion of Champions, and Brain of Britain. So, he's rather good at this. He is also one of the Eggheads, which also features Judith Keppel.

Ingram Wilcox Question: Which boxer was famous for striking the gong in the introduction to J. Arthur Rank films?

A – Bombardier Billy Wells, B – Freddie Mills, C – Terry Spinks, D – Don Cockell. The last person to win the top prize was in 2006, a whole eight years before the programme ended the first time around. The civil servant and father-of-five's victory was even more impressive, as he had used all his lifelines by the £32,000 mark. So, he had to somehow answer five really tough questions all on his own. He didn't even have 'Ask the Host'! The 74-year-old has since retired and we assume is still enjoying his winnings.

Bonus: Charles Ingram A number one followed by one hundred zeros is known by what name?

A – Googol, B – Megatron, C – Gigabit, D – Nanomole. It was the biggest scandal ever on a British TV quiz show. Major Charles Ingram was later exposed as a cheat after winning the million-pound prize in 2001. The Army Major seemed strangely erratic during his episode, including giving odd reasons for his answers, and deciding one of the options was definitely wrong before choosing it anyway. However, it was a bizarre pair of coughs in the audience that proved to be his downfall. Another contestant sitting in the Fastest Finger First pool, Tecwen Whittock, was later seen to be coughing at each correct answer, and was even said to have been heard whispering “No!” when Charles almost chose the wrong answer. Charles’ wife Diana, sitting in the audience, was also thought to be in on the coughing scheme. The three were later convicted of deception, fined and given suspended sentences. Charles was later stripped of his winnings, and was also kicked out of the Army. It was later the subject of various TV documentaries, and even a West End show, Quiz.