Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dies, aged 71

By Tom Eames

Hollywood actor William Hurt has died at the age of 71, his family has confirmed.

William Hurt's son, Will Hurt, announced about his father's death earlier today (March 13).

The actor is best known for various films of the 1980s and 1990s, and was more recently familiar to younger audiences for his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday," Will wrote.

"He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time."

William Hurt won an Oscar for Best Actor in 1986 for his portrayal of a gay prisoner in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

William Hurt in 2016. Picture: Getty

He studied at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York, and began his acting career as a stage actor during the 1970s.

Hurt made his film debut in 1980's Altered States, earning a Golden Globe nomination.

He also received Oscar nominations for Children of a Lesser God (1986), Broadcast News (1987), and A History of Violence (2005).

In recent years, he starred in films such as Robin Hood (2010) and as army general Thaddeus Ross in several MCU films.

William Hurt is survived by four children: Will, Samuel, Alexander and Jeanne.