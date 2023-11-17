Bon Jovi release new festive song 'Christmas Isn't Christmas' ahead of 40th anniversary

17 November 2023, 09:49 | Updated: 17 November 2023, 09:53

Bon Jovi Greatest Hits - The Ultimate Video Collection - DVD Trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Bon Jovi release their first new material in three years and it's a modern seasonal classic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bon Jovi's last studio album was 2020's 2020, and they've now stormed back with a modern Christmas classic.

The band have today (November 17) unveiled 'Christmas Isn't Christmas', which they described on Instagram as "an early Christmas present" for fans.

It's a newly-written song that has all the trappings of a Christmas standard, as the band reveal the most important thing about the season – being with the person that you love.

"Fancy paper, pretty ribbon, promise me you’ll come home soon, ‘cause Christmas isn’t Christmas without you," Jon Bon Jovi sings in the chorus of the song, which was recorded in a church in Nashville.

Bon Jovi superfans will know that this isn't the group's first seasonal song. The band released 'I Wish Everyday Could Be Like Christmas' as the B-side to 'Keep the Faith' way back in 1992.

And of course, they released their cover of 'Please Come Home for Christmas', which became a UK top 10 hit in 1994.

Bon Jovi – Christmas Isn’t Christmas (Lyric Video)

As well as marking the band's comeback, it also trails their upcoming 40th anniversary celebrations which take place next year.

Bon Jovi are currently made up of founding members Jon Bon Jovi, keyboard player David Bryan and drummer Tico Torres, and are joined by more recent additions Hugh McDonald on bass and Phil X on lead guitar.

Former lead guitarist Richie Sambora left the group in 2013, while founding bassist Alec John Such quit in 1994, and passed away last year.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Boy George interview

Boy George explains why he had "weird" beef with Adele and Madonna

Boy George

Elvis Presley and Kane Brown - Blue Christmas

Elvis Presley releases posthumous 'Blue Christmas' duet with Kane Brown

Elvis Presley

Smooth Christmas

Smooth Christmas Playlist: Here's how to listen live on Global Player

Christmas

Dolly Parton covers The Beatles on her new album

Dolly Parton opens up on making 'Let It Be' with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr: "So gracious"

Dolly Parton

Greenwich Summer Sessions - The Pogues

Shane MacGowan facts: Pogues singer's age, wife, children, songs, health and career explained
Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Legends of the Ashes with Stephen Fry

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

The Human League's 1981 single 'Don't You Want Me' was an era-defining hit.

The Story of... 'Don't You Want Me' by The Human League

Song Facts

James Brolin, Barbra Streisand, Aerosmith and Diane Warren

How Barbra Streisand and James Brolin inspired Aerosmith's 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing'

Barbra Streisand

John Lewis Christmas ads

All the John Lewis Christmas adverts ranked from worst to best

TV & Film

Xmas movies

The 20 best Christmas movies of all time, ranked

Christmas

Matthew Perry's favourite song of all time was played at his funeral, as a positive message for anyone struggling like him.

The poignant song played at Matthew Perry's funeral as a hopeful message to his fans

TV & Film

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Beatles