Richie Sambora facts: Bon Jovi guitarist's age, wife, children and career explained

Bon Jovi's Sambora On Stage. Picture: Getty

Richie Sambora was one of the main reasons behind Bon Jovi's successes in the 1980s and 1990s.

The American rock guitarist is a hugely influential singer, songwriter and producer, best known as the lead guitarist of Bon Jovi from 1983 to 2013.

Alongside lead singer Jon Bon Jovi, Richie formed a songwriting duo for the band. He has also released three solo albums, and was also in the duo RSO alongside former partner Orianthi.