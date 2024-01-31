Bono facts: U2 singer's age, wife, children, real name and career revealed

Bono in 2014. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Bono is one of the most influential and successful musicians of the modern era.

He is best known as the lead singer and lyricist of the Irish rock band U2, which has sold over 150 million albums worldwide and won 22 Grammy Awards.

Bono is also a prominent activist for various causes, especially fighting poverty and AIDS in Africa. He has co-founded several organizations, such as ONE Campaign and Product Red, and has met with world leaders to advocate for change.

Bono’s life and career have been shaped by his passion for music, his Christian faith, and his desire to make a difference in the world.