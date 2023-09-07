Bruce Springsteen forced to postpone September shows after peptic ulcer disease diagnosis

After being diagnosed with symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, Bruce Springsteen has been forced to postpone the remainder of his September concerts. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Age hasn't slowed Bruce Springsteen down one bit.

Even now at the age of 73-year old, the legendary songwriter and showman still entertains crowds at his concerts for three-hours at a time.

There's certainly truth behind the title of Bruce's most recent album, Only The Strong Survive.

He gives his all on the stage, and still looks in incredible shape, though sadly he's been diagnosed with an illness which has put his tour to a temporary halt.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have been forced to postpone all of their upcoming September concerts for treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

In a statement released on his Twitter, his representatives revealed that Bruce is taking an unexpected breather and pulling out of his shows for this month, citing doctors' orders.

The postponed shows including scheduled stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and Syracuse in New York, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Washington, DC, and shows in Connecticut and Ohio.

Bruce addressed his fans personally in the statement, saying: Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows."

Bruce Springsteen performing at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 in London. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns). Picture: Getty

Breaking the news to Bruce's 1.3million followers on Twitter, the statement begins reading:

"Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s (September 8) show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y."

The statement goes on to read that Bruce is being treated for "symptoms of peptic ulcer disease" and that "the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows."

Bruce himself left a personal message after the announcement which reads: "First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago."

"We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support."

It goes on to read: "We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon."

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023

Peptic ulcer disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea, and stomach pain.

Bruce previously had to cancel two concerts in Philadelphia on 16th and 18th August because of an unspecified illness at the time.

Hopefully 'The Boss' recovers and it doesn't cause any more disruptions in his first tour in four years.

The icon - who played two shows for BST Hyde Park 2023 this summer to rave reviews - is expected to resume his current tour on 3rd November if he responds positively to treatment,