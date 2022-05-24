Christina Perri announces pregnancy after devastating miscarriage and stillbirth

The singer, 35, took to her Instagram page to tell fans the good news that her and husband Paul Costabile are adding another child to their family. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Christina Perri has confirmed she is pregnant with her second child after suffering a miscarriage and stillbirth two years ago.

Singer Christina Perri, 35, took to her Instagram page to tell fans the good news that her and husband Paul Costabile are adding another child to their family.

The duo shared the news by posting a video of them announcing to their daughter, Carmella, that she is to expect a little sister.

The video shows the four-year-old taking a series of scan photos out of a box with a pink balloon attached to it, before showing them to the camera and kissing her mummy's baby bump.

An emotional Christina told her 1.1m Instagram followers; "Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we’re very excited. We’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy."

The pregnancy comes just two years after Christina and her husband suffered the devastating loss of two babies.

In January 2020 the 'A Thousand Years' singer revealed she had suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks pregnant, just one week before telling her friends and family the good news.

She said at the time: "We are shocked and completely heartbroken. We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so I feel like it’s also important to share this news too.

"I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame.’

She added: "I am so sad but not discouraged. When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost."

The couple announced another pregnancy just six months later in July 2022, but in November revealed their child had been stillborn.

Sharing a photo of her baby's hand, Christine wrote at the time: "Last night we lost our baby girl. She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts."

Christina and Paul have been married since December 2017 and live in California with their 4-year-old daughter Carmella.