Concert for Ukraine: Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé and Gregory Porter among first artists announced

21 March 2022, 00:01 | Updated: 21 March 2022, 00:03

Emeli Sande, Ed Sheeran and Gregory Porter
Emeli Sande, Ed Sheeran and Gregory Porter. Picture: Olivia Lifungula/Dan Martensen/Erik Umphery

By Tom Eames

The first acts have been announced for the Concert for Ukraine, to be held later this month.

Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé and Gregory Porter will perform at the previously announced Concert for Ukraine, alongside Camila Cabello and Snow Patrol.

The two-hour fundraiser event will raise money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine, and will be held on Tuesday, March 29.

ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures have joined forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and Global to bring together some of the world's biggest music names for a special event to spread a message of hope and support, and raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The live show will broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player, and will take place at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday 22nd) via www.theticketfactory.com.

Concert for Ukraine
Concert for Ukraine. Picture: ITV

Emeli Sandé said, “I will be singing to try to help every human being forced to flee their home and in solidarity with those being racially discriminated against even within this humanitarian crisis.

"Nobody should be refused access to relief, aid and the right to cross the border to safety, and I’m pleased for the chance to support the DEC’s appeal to help all people whose lives have been affected by the conflict.”

Global will be broadcasting live from backstage at the concert on the night, with a show airing across the Heart and Capital networks.

Further announcements for the event will be made in the coming days.

