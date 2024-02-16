Crowded House announce new album and special one-off show in London

By Mayer Nissim

Crowded House announce their eighth studio album and a very special concert.

With Fleetwood Mac seemingly no more after the sad death of Christine McVie, Neil Finn has returned to the day job in Crowded House.

Following the surprise release of new single 'Oh Hi', the band have now announced their eighth studio album Gravity Stairs – the follow-up to 2021's Dreamers Are Waiting – which is released via BMG on May 31.

"It’s a metaphor for getting a little older and becoming aware of your own mortality, your own physicality,” Finn said of the album's title.

"Things are getting a little harder, and there’s more determination needed to get to the top, but there’s still the same compulsion to climb them."

Finn said that the lead single is connected to his support for global school building nonprofit So They Can, which operates in Kenya and Tanzania.

"I'm hoping the song comes across without needing to know the backstory, but it’s very much inspired by these incredible kids and their magnificence," he said.

Fans wanting to hear the album live won't have to wait long, as the band will play a special show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on Thursday, June 13 at London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.

The full track listing of Gravity Stairs is as follows: