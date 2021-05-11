Who was Dick James, the tough music publisher played by Stephen Graham in Rocketman?

Who was Dick James?

Dick James. Picture: Getty

Born Leon Isaac Vapnick, Dick James was a British music publisher and former singer.

Alongside his son Stephen, he founded the DJM record label and recording studios.

He also teamed up with Brian Epstein to form the Beatles' publisher Northern Songs.

After a singing career - which included the theme tunes of The Adventures of Robin Hood and The Buccaneers - he entered the music publishing business in the late 1950s.

In early 1963, he was contacted by Brian Epstein, who was looking for a publisher for the second Beatles single, 'Please Please Me'.

James called Philip Jones, producer of the TV show Thank Your Lucky Stars, and played the song down the phone to secure the band's first UK TV appearance.

The Beatles later felt that James had betrayed them when he sold Northern Songs in 1969 without offering them a chance to buy control of the company.

James did very well financially from the sale, but the Beatles never again had the rights to their own songs.

In the 1960s, James also managed Billy J Kramer and Gerry and the Pacemakers.