Elkie Brooks facts: Singer's age, husband, children and biggest songs revealed

How old is Elkie Brooks?

Elkie Brooks was born on February 25, 1946. She celebrated her 76th birthday in 2022.

Her birth name was Elaine Bookbinder, and she was born in Salford, to a Jewish family.

Her father's grandparents emigrated to Britain from Poland at the start of the 20th century.

Elkie's older brothers are Raymond Bookbinder (born 1938) and Anthony Bookbinder (born 1943), who went by the stage name of Tony Mansfield, and was the drummer for Billy J Kramer and the Dakotas.

Aged 15, she won a talent contest in Manchester. Her first record was a cover of Etta James's 'Something's Got a Hold on Me', released in 1964.

In the mid-1960s, she supported the Beatles at their Christmas show in London, and also joined the Small Faces in their early career by introducing them at several venues.

She had begun singing jazz with Humphrey Lyttelton's band, but later changed direction musically.

After meeting future husband Pete Gage, she joined the short-lived blues rock band Dada, before forming Vinegar Joe with Gage and Robert Palmer.

The band broke up in 1974, and after a time as a backing singer, she pursued her own solo career.