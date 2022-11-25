Elkie Brooks facts: Singer's age, husband, children and biggest songs revealed

25 November 2022, 17:47

Elkie Brooks in 1973
Elkie Brooks in 1973. Picture: Getty

Elkie Brooks is one the UK's most celebrated rock singers of her generation.

She started out as the lead singer for bands Dada and Vinegar Joe, and later became a successful solo artist.

Elkie found her biggest success in the late 1970s and 1980s, scoring 13 UK Top 75 singles. She reached the top ten with 'Pearl's a Singer', 'Sunshine After the Rain' and the title track of the album No More the Fool in 1986.

Her career has seen her referred to as the 'British Queen of Blues'.

  1. How old is Elkie Brooks?

    Elkie Brooks was born on February 25, 1946. She celebrated her 76th birthday in 2022.

    Her birth name was Elaine Bookbinder, and she was born in Salford, to a Jewish family.

    Her father's grandparents emigrated to Britain from Poland at the start of the 20th century.

    Elkie's older brothers are Raymond Bookbinder (born 1938) and Anthony Bookbinder (born 1943), who went by the stage name of Tony Mansfield, and was the drummer for Billy J Kramer and the Dakotas.

    Aged 15, she won a talent contest in Manchester. Her first record was a cover of Etta James's 'Something's Got a Hold on Me', released in 1964.

    In the mid-1960s, she supported the Beatles at their Christmas show in London, and also joined the Small Faces in their early career by introducing them at several venues.

    She had begun singing jazz with Humphrey Lyttelton's band, but later changed direction musically.

    After meeting future husband Pete Gage, she joined the short-lived blues rock band Dada, before forming Vinegar Joe with Gage and Robert Palmer.

    The band broke up in 1974, and after a time as a backing singer, she pursued her own solo career.

  2. Is Elkie Brooks married and does she have children?

    Elkie was previously married to guitarist Pete Gage in the 1970s.

    In 1978, she married her sound engineer, Trevor Jordan, who had worked with Diana Ross, Rolling Stones, Pavarotti, Sarah Vaughan and others.

    The couple have two sons: Jermaine (born 1979) and Joseph (born 1986).

    In 1998, her accountant told her that he had not been paying her taxes, leaving the singer in severe debt, and the family had to live in a mobile home.

    She eventually cleared her debts, and in 2000 her management and tour promotion was taken over by her son Jermaine, and his wife, Joanna.

  3. Where is Elkie Brooks now?

    Elkie Brooks in 2019
    Elkie Brooks in 2019. Picture: Getty

    In 2017, Elkie Brooks recorded the closing theme song for the film Finding Your Feet, which starred Imelda Staunton, Timothy Spall, Celia Imrie and Joanna Lumley.

    Her song 'Just An Excuse' was remixed several times, including on the hit Bonobo album Migration in 2017.

    She continues to perform live, and her 2021 tour, delayed from 2020, was billed as her 60th Year Anniversary Tour.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Belinda Carlisle

Belinda Carlisle facts: Singer's age, husband, children and biggest songs revealed

Terence Trent D'Arby in 2003

Terence Trent D'Arby facts: Singer's age, wife, children and where he is now revealed

In his final ever filmed interview, Freddie Mercury wasn't his usual self.

Watch Freddie Mercury bravely face his final filmed interview despite secret diagnosis

Freddie Mercury

Martin Kemp interview

Martin Kemp reveals once and for all if he was in the 'Last Christmas' music video

Spandau Ballet

Elton John famously loves the festive season.

Elton John steps into Christmas with surprise New York shop window performance

Elton John

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed