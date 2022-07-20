Joe Cocker facts: Singer's wife, children, career and death explained

Joe Cocker was one of the most talented singers of his generation, with one of the most recognisable voices ever.

The English singer was best known for his gritty and bluesy singing voice, and for his expressive body movements while performing on stage.

The majority of his biggest hit songs were covers of hits by other artists, though he also wrote a number of his own tracks too, alongside songwriting partner Chris Stainton.

His debut album featured a stunning cover of the Beatles' 'With a Little Help from My Friends', which saw become an overnight star around the world.

Joe Cocker's best-selling song was the US number one single 'Up Where We Belong', a duet with Jennifer Warnes from the soundtrack of An Officer and a Gentleman.

In 1993, he was nominated for the Brit Award for Best British Male, and later received an OBE for services to music.