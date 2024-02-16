Jools Holland facts: Musician's age, wife, children, songs and career explained

16 February 2024, 12:55

Jools Holland
Jools Holland. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Jools Holland is a versatile and influential musician, composer, and television presenter who has been at the forefront of the British music scene for over four decades.

From his early days as a keyboardist for the new wave band Squeeze, to his current role as the host of the popular TV show Later… with Jools Holland, he has showcased his talent and passion for a wide range of musical genres, especially boogie-woogie, jazz, blues, and R&B.

He has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry, such as Sting, Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, George Harrison, Bono, and many more.

  1. How old is Jools Holland?

    Jools Holland
    Jools Holland. Picture: Getty

    Jools Holland is 66 years old as of 2024, and he was born on January 24, 1958 in London.

  2. How did he get his start in music?

    Jools Holland got his start in music by playing the piano fluently by ear at the age of eight, and appearing regularly in many pubs in South East London and the East End Docks by his early teens.

    He was introduced to Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford at the age of 15, and joined Squeeze, a new wave band that had meteoric success in the UK and the US.

    He also worked as a session musician for various artists, such as Wayne County & the Electric Chairs, The The, and many more.

  3. What instruments does he play and what are his most famous songs?

    Jools Holland / Jamiroquai - I'm In The Mood For Love (Official Video)

    Jools Holland plays the piano, keyboards, guitar, and also sings.

    He is also the bandleader of the Jools Holland and His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, which consists of 19 musicians playing various instruments such as saxophones, trumpets, and trombones.

    Some of his most famous songs are:

    • Tempted (with Squeeze)
    • Uncertain Smile (with The The)
    • Enjoy Yourself (with Prince Buster)
    • I’m in the Mood for Love (with Jamiroquai)
    • Valentine Moon (with Sam Brown)

  4. Is Jools Holland married and does he have children?

    The Wedding Of Jools Holland & Christabel Mcewan At St James'S Church In Cooling
    The Wedding Of Jools Holland & Christabel Mcewan At St James'S Church In Cooling. Picture: Getty

    Jools married his long-term girlfriend Christabel McEwen in 2005. She is a sculptor and the daughter of a folk singer and botanical artist.

    They have a daughter named Mabel, who was born in 1991.

    Jools Holland also has two children from his previous relationship with a hairdresser named Mary Leahy. They are George and Rose. He also has a stepson, Frederick Lambton, Viscount Lamton, from his wife’s previous marriage.

    Jools Holland's daughter Mabel in 2015
    Jools Holland's daughter Mabel in 2015. Picture: Getty

