Jools Holland facts: Musician's age, wife, children, songs and career explained

By Tom Owen

Jools Holland is a versatile and influential musician, composer, and television presenter who has been at the forefront of the British music scene for over four decades.

From his early days as a keyboardist for the new wave band Squeeze, to his current role as the host of the popular TV show Later… with Jools Holland, he has showcased his talent and passion for a wide range of musical genres, especially boogie-woogie, jazz, blues, and R&B.

He has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry, such as Sting, Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, George Harrison, Bono, and many more.