Leona Lewis' 2023 Christmas With Love Tour: Tickets, tour dates and venues revealed

13 September 2023, 12:08

Leona Lewis is bringing festive joy up and down the country this Christmas.
Leona Lewis is bringing festive joy up and down the country this Christmas. Picture: Press Release/Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leona Lewis is back this Christmas!

Marking the 20th anniversary since her astounding X Factor win in 2003, the 'Bleeding Love' singer is hitting the road.

But it's not a typical tour - instead Leona Lewis' Christmas With Love 2023 tour will pass through the UK's major cities bringing yuletide joy up and down the country.

The pop sensation has become a staple on festive playlists in recent years, after the outpouring of love that fans felt for her Christmas single 'One More Sleep'.

Its success meant that Leona broke the record for most top five hits by a British female solo recording artist ever.

The gorgeous wintery ballad featured on her subsequent Christmas album, Christmas With Love in 2013, and since then Leona has gone on to release 'Kiss Me, It's Christmas' with Ne-Yo in 2021.

Now, Leona has revealed she'll be singing her greatest hits alongside a host of Christmas classics throughout November and December.

Here's all you need to know about her festive tour:

How do I get tickets for Leona Lewis' Christmas With Love 2023 tour?

Leona Lewis - One More Sleep (Official Video)

Tickets for Leona Lewis' Christmas With Love 2023 tour are available right now.

You can buy tickets from the following locations:

See Tickets - Buy Leona Lewis tickets here

Live Nation - Buy Leona Lewis tickets here

Ticketmaster - Buy Leona Lewis tickets here

The tour is still a few months away, so there's plenty of time to buy your tickets and there are plenty still available for each concert date.

See below for a full breakdown of her touring schedule and whether or not Leona will be passing by your hometowns.

Where will Leona Lewis play on her Christmas With Love 2023 tour?

You don't have to wait 'One More Sleep' to buy tickets for Leona Lewis' Christmas With Love 2023 tour, as they're on sale now.
You don't have to wait 'One More Sleep' to buy tickets for Leona Lewis' Christmas With Love 2023 tour, as they're on sale now. Picture: Press Release
  • Tuesday, 28 November 2023 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
  • Wednesday, 29 November 2023 - Glasgow SEC Armadillo
  • Friday, 01 December 2023 - Cardiff International Arena
  • Saturday, 02 December 2023 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
  • Tuesday, 05 December 2023 - Newcastle O2 City Hall
  • Wednesday, 06 December 2023 - Sheffield City Hall
  • Friday, 08 December 2023 - Bournemouth International Centre
  • Saturday, 09 December 2023 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
  • Monday, 11 December 2023 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall
  • Tuesday, 12 December 2023 - London Eventim Apollo
  • Thursday, 14 December 2023 - Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • Friday, 15 December 2023 - Brighton Centre

