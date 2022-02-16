When was Marc Bolan born and where was he from?

Real name Mark Feld, Marc Bolan was born at Hackney Hospital on September 30, 1947.

He was the son of Phyllis Winifred (née Atkins) and Simeon Feld, a lorry driver. His father was an Ashkenazi Jew of Russian and Polish ancestry, while his mother was English.

As a youth, he fell in love with rock and roll music by Gene Vincent, Eddie Cochran and Chuck Berry.

Aged 9, he was given his first guitar and began a skiffle band with his friends. While at school, he played guitar in Susie and the Hula Hoops, a trio whose singer was a 12-year-old Helen Shapiro.

Aged 15, he was expelled from school for bad behaviour.

Marc Bolan Of T-Rex. Picture: Getty

He briefly became a model, and in 1965, he changed his name to Marc Bolan via Marc Bowland. There are several stories behind why this name came about, including that it was derived from Likely Lads actor James Bolam, that it was a contraction of Bob Dylan, and that Decca Records chose the name.

Marc Bolan founded Tyrannosaurus Rex in 1967, following a handful of failed solo singles.

After a rather disastrous performance as a four-piece electric rock band at the Electric Garden in London's Covent Garden alongside drummer Steve Porter, guitarist Ben Cartland and an unknown bassist, the group immediately broke up.

Bolan kept the name and Porter, who switched to drumming under the name Steve Peregrin Took, and the two began performing as a duo.

By the early 1970s, Took left the band and Marc was joined by Steve Currie, Mickey Finn and Bill Legend.