The Story of... 'Merry Xmas Everybody' by Slade

Who wrote 'Merry Xmas Everybody'?

Slade (L-R Jim Lea, Dave Hill, Don Powell and Noddy Holder). Picture: Getty

By 1973, Slade had already scored two number ones: 'Cum On Feel The Noize' and 'Skweeze Me Pleeze Me'.

That year, their manager Chas Chandler suggested to the band that they write and record a Christmas song. Although most of the band weren't too convinced, Jim Lea came up with the majority of the song while having a shower.

After writing the verse melody, Lea remembered a song Noddy Holder had got rid of in 1967, which he had written when the band were still called the 'N Betweens.

Called 'Buy Me a Rocking Chair', it was Noddy's first solo composition. 'Merry Xmas Everybody' took the melody of this song for the chorus, with Lea's melody for the verses.

Speaking to Record Mirror in 1984, Lea said: "Nod had written the chorus of it in 1967. In those days it was all flower power and Sgt. Pepper and Nod had written this tune.

"The verse was naff but then he came to the chorus and went 'Buy me a rocking chair to watch the world go by, buy me a looking glass, I'll look you in the eye' - very Sgt. Pepper.

"I don't use tape recorders, I just remember everything and if something's been written 10 or 15 years ago, it stays up there in my head. I never forgot that chorus, and I was in the shower in America somewhere thinking - Bob Dylan, Bob Dylan - and suddenly out came "are you hanging up the stocking on the wall" and I thought that'll go with that chorus Nod did in '67.

"So I rang Nod and said what about doing a Christmas song and he said alright, so I played it to him and that was it."