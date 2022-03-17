Noddy Holder facts: Slade singer's age, songs, wife, children and career revealed

17 March 2022, 19:35

Noddy Holder
Noddy Holder . Picture: Getty

IT'S CHRISTMAAAAS!

The immortal words of Slade frontman Noddy Holder, who was one of the biggest popstars on the planet in the 1970s.

But what is Noddy Holder up to now? Here's all the important facts:

  1. Who is Noddy Holder?

    Noddy Holder is an English musician and actor. He is best known as the lead singer and guitarist of the English band Slade, one of the UK's most successful acts of the 1970s.

    After 25 years with Slade, Noddy left to pursue a career away from music, with regular appearances as radio presenter, TV personality, actor and voice-over artist.

  2. Noddy Holder songs: What are his best known hits?

    As part of Slade, he scored several massive hits including:

    - 'Merry Xmas Everybody'
    - 'Coz I Luv U'
    - 'Mama Weer All Crazee Now'
    - 'Cum on Feel the Noize'
    - 'Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me'
    - 'Far Far Away'

  3. What has he done since Slade?

    As an actor, he played the schoolteacher Mr Holder in ITV sitcom The Grimleys in the late 1990s.

    In 2000, he had a cameo in Coronation Street, and later played a garage mechanic called Mick Bustin in Peter Kay's Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere.

    In December 2015, he appeared as a presenter on Songs of Praise, and on Christmas Day he appeared in a cameo role in Mrs Brown's Boys.

  4. Noddy Holder wife and family: Is he married?

    Noddy Holder and Suzan Price
    Noddy Holder and Suzan Price. Picture: Getty

    Noddy married dress designer Leandra Russell in 1976. They had two daughters, Jessica and Charisse, and divorced in 1984.

    In 2004, he married TV producer Suzan Price. They have a son, Django (named after Django Reinhardt).

  5. Noddy Holder age: How old is he?

    Noddy Holder was born on June 15, 1946.

    He celebrated his 75th birthday in 2021.

  6. Where did Noddy Holder's hat come from?

    Slade
    Slade. Picture: Getty

    Noddy Holder is known for his iconic 'mirror hat', which he wore when performing with Slade.

    In 2015, he revealed that it was sold to him by a young man named Freddie, who ran a market stall in Kensington.

    That Freddie apparently went on to become Freddie Mercury.

    "I got the hat off a guy in Kensington market, called Freddie," Noddy told the Guardian. "He said: 'One day I’m gonna be a big pop star like you.' I said: 'F*** off, Freddie'.”

    The hat is now "in a bank vault", and he got the idea after watching singer Lulu "with a sparkly dress, with the light bouncing off it".

