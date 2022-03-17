Noddy Holder facts: Slade singer's age, songs, wife, children and career revealed

IT'S CHRISTMAAAAS!

The immortal words of Slade frontman Noddy Holder, who was one of the biggest popstars on the planet in the 1970s.

But what is Noddy Holder up to now? Here's all the important facts:

Who is Noddy Holder? Noddy Holder is an English musician and actor. He is best known as the lead singer and guitarist of the English band Slade, one of the UK's most successful acts of the 1970s. After 25 years with Slade, Noddy left to pursue a career away from music, with regular appearances as radio presenter, TV personality, actor and voice-over artist.

Noddy Holder songs: What are his best known hits? As part of Slade, he scored several massive hits including: - 'Merry Xmas Everybody'

- 'Coz I Luv U'

- 'Mama Weer All Crazee Now'

- 'Cum on Feel the Noize'

- 'Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me'

- 'Far Far Away'

What has he done since Slade? As an actor, he played the schoolteacher Mr Holder in ITV sitcom The Grimleys in the late 1990s. In 2000, he had a cameo in Coronation Street, and later played a garage mechanic called Mick Bustin in Peter Kay's Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere. In December 2015, he appeared as a presenter on Songs of Praise, and on Christmas Day he appeared in a cameo role in Mrs Brown's Boys.

Noddy Holder wife and family: Is he married? Noddy Holder and Suzan Price. Picture: Getty Noddy married dress designer Leandra Russell in 1976. They had two daughters, Jessica and Charisse, and divorced in 1984. In 2004, he married TV producer Suzan Price. They have a son, Django (named after Django Reinhardt).

Noddy Holder age: How old is he? Noddy Holder was born on June 15, 1946. He celebrated his 75th birthday in 2021.