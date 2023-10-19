Slade's Noddy Holder has been fighting throat cancer for five years, wife reveals

19 October 2023, 15:01

Noddy Holder has been battling cancer
Noddy Holder has been battling cancer. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Slade's lead singer Noddy Holder has been battling throat cancer for five years, his wife Suzan Price revealed on Thursday. He was given only six months to live when he found out he had the disease.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Suzan, 57, wrote a touching article for Great British Life about Noddy's secret fight with oesophageal cancer and how he took part in a new trial of chemotherapy that helped him survive.

She wrote: "Five years ago we were given the devastating news that he had oesophageal cancer and only had six months to live.

"I’m sorry if that comes as a bit of a shock; it came as a total bombshell to us too. We coped with it the only way we could, by hunkering down, sticking together and doing everything we could to survive it.

"We told only immediate close family and friends and I will never apologise to those we did not confide in, only to those who were forced to suffer pain and anguish alongside us as we attempted to navigate our way through this new and horrifying world."

Suzan and Noddy, 77, tied the knot in 2004 and said the 'Merry Xmas Everybody' singer has remained positive despite his health challenges.

Noddy Holder and wife Suzy
Noddy Holder and wife Suzy. Picture: Getty

He received treatment at The Christie Hospital in Manchester and was given a new type of chemotherapy that worked wonders for him.

Suzan wrote: "There were no guarantees, no one knew if it would have any effect, let alone work miracles, but he responded well. As anyone who has received a cancer diagnosis will know, the experts never like to use the word "cure", but here we are five years later and he’s feeling good and looking great."

Noddy has been in good spirits and even performed on stage this summer after being invited by Cheshire musician Tom Seals.

Slade had a successful career with six UK Number One singles, including 'Merry Xmas Everybody', 'Mama Weer All Crazee Now' and 'Cum on Feel the Noise'.

The band was formed in Wolverhampton in 1966 with Dave Hill, Don Powell and Jim Lea joining Noddy. Holder and Lea left the band in 1992, while Hill and Powell continued as Slade with different singers and musicians.

Slade in 1975
Slade in 1975. Picture: Getty

But Powell claimed he was sacked from the band by email in 2020, which Hill denied.

And Holder said in 2015: "It saddens me that the four guys who were in Slade can't get together and sit round the dinner table. 'Five years ago I got the four of us together to air our grievances, but it was too painful. Five years ago I tried to get us all together to sort things out, but it was too painful."

Holder and Hill sparked rumours of a reunion when they posted a photo together in February. They have not played together since Holder quit the band in 1992. He said it would take a "miracle" to reunite the original four members.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Noddy Holder

Noddy Holder facts: Slade singer's age, songs, wife, children and career revealed

Features

Take That interview with Smooth Radio

Take That reflect on 10 years as a trio ahead of new album: "You know Robbie, he might come back"

Take That

Take That's This Life podcast episode 1

Take That This Life podcast: Band recall how they first met at audition in first episode

Take That

Rod Stewart's best songs

Rod Stewart's 15 best songs ever, ranked

Rod Stewart

Tenille Townes speaks to Smooth Country

Tenille Townes recalls incredible moment she sang with Shania Twain aged 9

Country

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Legends of the Ashes with Stephen Fry

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Lady A speak to Smooth Country

Lady A reveal the surprising story behind writing biggest hit 'Need You Now'

Country

Michael Jackson and Ray Parker Jr

The 10 greatest and scariest Halloween songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

The Lion King: 'Circle of Life'

The Lion King Musical: Rafiki star Thenjiwe Nofemele performs incredible acoustic 'Circle of Life'
Thomas Rhett talks to Smooth Country

Thomas Rhett reveals how Ed Sheeran inspired his huge hit 'Die a Happy Man'

Country

Madonna's opening night on the Celebration Tour

Madonna The Celebration Tour setlist: All 28 songs played by Queen of Pop revealed

Madonna

'Believe' is one of the best-selling singles of all time.

The Story Of… 'Believe' by Cher

Song Facts