Marti Pellow announces full UK Popped In Souled Out arena tour – tickets, dates and venues revealed

By Mayer Nissim

The former Wet Wet Wet singer has already sold out London and Glasgow dates for his Popped In Souled Out set.

Marti Pellow has announced a full solo Popped In Souled Out UK arena tour for 2024.

The former Wet Wet Wet frontman has already sold out London and Glasgow dates for the special shows, which will see him perform songs from his old band's 1987 debut album backed by the Love To Love orchestra.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, March 31 at 9am via LiveNation.

The full 2024 Marti Pellow Popped in Souled Out tour dates are as follows:

Saturday, 16th March – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Sunday, 17th March – Manchester, AO Arena

Friday, 22nd March – Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena

Saturday, 23rd March – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Sunday, 24th March – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Friday, 29th March – London, Eventim Apollo

Saturday, 30th March – Bournemouth, International Centre (Windsor Hall)

Sunday, 31st March – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Marti Pellow in concert with Wet Wet Wet. Picture: Getty Images

"I decided if I was going to do it, it had to be something special, so I agreed to do a one-off at the London Palladium, an iconic venue," Marti said of what was originally going to be a one-off show.

"I thought it would be a great thing to do, as much for myself as for the fans."

He continued: "It was the fastest-selling ticket of my career. Then the fanbase came up from Scotland and said, 'If you don’t do this in Scotland, then don’t bother coming back'. And that was just from family.

"So I put that on sale in Scotland, and once again it was the fastest-selling show of my career – it sold out the same morning."

Marti Pellow - Popped In Souled Out tour dates. Picture: Live Nation

Marti added: "Then people demanded more shows. It’s such an exciting project for me. I’ve found it inspirational.

"Popped In Souled Out was my first successful record, it was my debut album, and it took me around the world. It facilitated all those dreams I had. It was the catalyst for everything.

"To be able to do orchestrated versions, with strings, has been so inspiring. I believe that these songs are my future, not just my past. It’s the album that just keeps giving to me.

Marti Pellow at Edinburgh Castle. Picture: Getty Images

"I know when people hear these songs, it will take them to a time and a place. There'll be people in the audience who fell in love to this music."

Marti recently released his memoir Pellow Talk, and will play further Lost Chapter shows in support of the book this winter.

The singer was a founding member of Wet Wet Wet in the early 1980s.

The group split towards the end of the 1990s but reformed in 2004, but Pellow quit in 2017 to focus on his solo career and was replaced in the lineup by former Liberty X member Kevin Simm.