Marti Pellow announces new dates for his smash hit tour 'Pellow Talk'

Marti Pellow has reimagined his 2022 tour renaming it Pellow Talk - The Lost Chapter, announcing a string of new dates for 2023. Picture: Alamy/Marti Pellow

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The Wet Wet Wet star has announced a make-over of his 2022 tour and has renamed it 'Pellow Talk - The Lost Chapter'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Marti Pellow has reimagined his 2022 tour renaming it Pellow Talk - The Lost Chapter, announcing a string of new dates for 2023.

The new dates will see Pellow perform in 25 venues across the UK, including Aberdeen, Barrow, Milton Keynes, Lichfield, Fleet and Stratford Upon Avon.

Taking to his official website to announce the new show dates, Marti Pellow said he was overjoyed with the response to his 2022 tour.

The Wet Wet Wet singer's stage show is an intimate theatre show where he talks about his life, addictions, music making and stardom, interspersed with live singing of some of his most famous hits. Picture: Getty

Wet Wet Wet pictured in 1987: L-R Marti Pellow, Neil Mitchell, Tommy Cunningham, Graeme Clark. Picture: Getty

"I’ve been thrilled with the response to Pellow Talk. It has been the most intimate show I’ve done," he said.

"I wanted to do some more shows in this way and The Lost Chapter is a reimagined show that connects you, the audience, with me, the songwriter.

"It’s Pellow Talk – The Lost Chapter an exploration of the songwriter, and the songs that make the man. Love to love Marti x"

The Wet Wet Wet singer's stage show is an intimate theatre show set in a 1970s sitting room – much like the one he grew up in – where he talks about his life, addictions, music making and stardom, interspersed with live singing of some of his most famous hits.

Reviews have lauded the production, with one saying it "takes the audience on an... extraordinary journey."

"The narrative is swathed in the most beautiful music – and, happily, in unexpected song choices that show his range as a singer. There are moments when you can hear a pin-drop, so refined and dreamy are his vocals," said the Express and Star, adding there is vulnerability to the moving production.

"Pellow talks openly and movingly about his successful fight against alcoholism and drug addiction, to such an extent that members of the audience are profoundly moved," the review said, adding: "It’s a jaw-dropping, unexpected show from a performer at the peak of his powers."

Reviews have lauded the production, with one saying it "takes the audience on an... extraordinary journey.". Picture: Getty

The full Pellow Talk – The Lost Chapter dates in 2023 are:

Saturday, October 7, 2023: HUDDERSFIELD LBT

Sunday, October 8, 2023: WHITBY Pavilion

Tuesday, October 10, 2023: BARROW-IN-FURNESS Forum

Friday, October 13, 2023: ABERDEEN Tivoli

Saturday, October 14, 2023: MUSSELBURGH Brunton

Sunday, October 15, 2023: GREENOCK Beacon Arts Centre

Thursday, October 19, 2023: KILMARNOCK Palace

Friday, October 20, 2023: GLASGOW Eastwood Park

Saturday, October 21, 2023: DUNFERMLINE Carnegie

Wednesday, October 25, 2023: COVENTRY Warwick Arts Centre

Sunday, October 29, 2023: LICHFIELD Garrick

Thursday, 2 November, 2023: BRIDGWATER McMillan

Friday, 3 November, 2023: DUDLEY Town Hall

Saturday, 4 November, 2023: HEREFORD Courtyard

Sunday, 5 November, 2023: TEWKESBURY Roses

Tuesday, 7 November, 2023: MILTON KEYNES Stables

Wednesday, 8 November, 2023: ALTRINCHAM Garrick

Saturday, 11 November, 2023: ABERDARE Coliseum Theatre

Friday, 17 Novemeber, 2023: EAST GRINSTEAD Chequer Mead

Saturday, 18 November, 2023: CHELMSFORD Theatre

Sunday, 19 November, 2023: FLEET Harlington

Tuesday, 21 November, 2023: BIRMINGHAM Town Hall

Wednesday, 22 November, 2023: KETTERING Lighthouse

Thursday, 23 November, 2023: ST HELENS Theatre Royal

Saturday, 25 November, 2023: STRATFORD UPON AVON Playhouse

Tickets are available here