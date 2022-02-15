Marti Pellow sings stunning cover of 'You Are So Beautiful' on This Morning

By Tom Eames

Marti Pellow dropped by This Morning yesterday to bring the Valentine's Day vibes in his usual classy way.

The former Wet Wet Wet singer chatted with hosts Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond before performing a version of 'You Are So Beautiful'.

Marti Pellow - known for singing many classic love songs in the past including 'Love is All Around' - was in stunning form when singing the classic tune.

Watch a clip from the performance above.

He had previously covered the song on his 2011 album Love to Love.

He also sang the tune as part of his Lockdown Sessions during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

'You Are So Beautiful' was first recorded by co-writer Billy Preston in 1974, before Joe Cocker covered it the same year in a slower arrangement. It became one of Cocker's signature songs and a romantic anthem.

Marti Pellow recently appeared on Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast with Jenni Falconer, where he shared his stories and memories throughout his life and career so far.

Marti spoke about the various firsts of his career, including the early days of his former band Wet Wet Wet, what it was like going solo for the first time, and how he took the West End and Broadway by storm.