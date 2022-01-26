Meat Loaf receives powerful tribute from 'Bat Out of Hell' musical cast, leaving audience in tears

On Air Now
26 January 2022, 17:32
The cast of stage musical Bat Out of Hell gave Meat Loaf a stunning tribute at their first show since it was announced the rock legend had passed away.
Last week, following the news that iconic rock singer Meat Loaf had died aged 74, the cast of Bat Out Of Hell: The Musical dedicated their performance at the New Wimbledon Theatre on Friday to his life and career.
That night's curtain call has now been unveiled, showing how the cast came together to pay tribute to the late singer.
“He was a huge inspiration to Jim (Steinman), a huge inspiration to this show and a huge inspiration to all of you and all of us!," they said.
The cast then sang a powerful rendition of Meat Loaf's 'Rock and Roll Dreams Come Through', while audience members and fans could be seen tearing up and holding up their torches.
Watch the full video above.
Bat Out of Hell: The Musical features music from late songwriter Jim Steinman, most of which were performed by Steinman's longtime collaborator Meat Loaf.
The show is currently on a UK tour for 2022.