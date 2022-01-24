The Queen's Guard perform a beautiful tribute to Meat Loaf at Buckingham Palace

The Queen's Guard pays tribute to Meat Loaf. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Meat Loaf has been given a tribute on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, following his death last week.

The American singer had decent success in his homeland, but Meat Loaf was something of an honorary Brit during his lifetime.

He found his biggest chart hits in the UK, with 'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)' being a particular smash, becoming 1993's best-selling single.

Following his death at the age of 74 last Thursday, the Queen's Guard have performed a fantastic tribute to the artist, by playing a rendition of that monster hit.

A clip shot from outside the gates of Buckingham Palace shows members of the Queen’s Guard marching band performing their arrangement of the 1993 hit.

Taken from the album Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell, the song reached number 1 in 28 countries, and won a Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Performance (Solo).

The Queen’s Guard – also known as the British Guards and the Queen's Life Guard – are trained to stand still at the entrances of royal residences. The members are also fully operational soldiers, although their weapons aren’t usually loaded.

Meat Loaf died at the age of 74 on January 20, leading to many tributes from stars of music and beyond.

A statement from his family read: “We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!"