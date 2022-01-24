The Queen's Guard perform a beautiful tribute to Meat Loaf at Buckingham Palace

24 January 2022, 14:53

The Queen's Guard pays tribute to Meat Loaf
The Queen's Guard pays tribute to Meat Loaf. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Meat Loaf has been given a tribute on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, following his death last week.

The American singer had decent success in his homeland, but Meat Loaf was something of an honorary Brit during his lifetime.

He found his biggest chart hits in the UK, with 'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)' being a particular smash, becoming 1993's best-selling single.

Following his death at the age of 74 last Thursday, the Queen's Guard have performed a fantastic tribute to the artist, by playing a rendition of that monster hit.

A clip shot from outside the gates of Buckingham Palace shows members of the Queen’s Guard marching band performing their arrangement of the 1993 hit.

Taken from the album Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell, the song reached number 1 in 28 countries, and won a Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Performance (Solo).

The Queen’s Guard – also known as the British Guards and the Queen's Life Guard – are trained to stand still at the entrances of royal residences. The members are also fully operational soldiers, although their weapons aren’t usually loaded.

Meat Loaf died at the age of 74 on January 20, leading to many tributes from stars of music and beyond.

A statement from his family read: “We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!"

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Joseph Jackson with his sons in 1971

Who was Michael Jackson's father Joe Jackson? Jackson family patriarch's life and career explained

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson's Suzuki commercial

Michael Jackson's unearthed Suzuki commercial from 1979 might be the coolest ever

Michael Jackson

Brian Wilson and Eugene Landy

The tragic story of how Brian Wilson's career was almost destroyed by a rogue doctor

Beach Boys

Tony Hadley speaks to Jenni Falconer for Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast

Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast: Tony Hadley talks Spandau Ballet beginnings, solo regrets and "looking forward"
Mika

Mika facts: Singer's age, partner, height, songs and more revealed

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed
Who is Yoko Ono? All the key facts about the multimedia artists

Yoko Ono facts: Artist's age, children and relationship with John Lennon revealed
Prince Edward in 2017

Prince Edward facts: Earl of Wessex's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed