Shane MacGowan funeral: Mourners dance in the aisles to 'Fairytale of New York' in emotional video

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The Pogues star's funeral was crowned 'some send-off' by his sister Siobhán.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shane MacGowan's funeral saw his widow and other mourners dancing and singing to The Pogues' famous hit, 'Fairytale of New York'.

The emotional event, which took place in Nenagh, County Tipperary on December 8, saw the world gather to pay tribute to the larger-than-life star.

With the streets filled with thousands of mourners, and the church packed with hundreds of friends and family – including famous faces Johnny Depp, Nick Cave and Bob Geldof – it was a fitting tribute to the star, who died aged 65 on November 30.

Inside St Mary of the Rosary Church priest Father Pat Gilbert welcomed “the world” to the small local church.

"Your presence here is very important and a huge statement of the love and esteem we all have and had for this great man," he said.

With MacGowan's coffin at the front of the church, singers Glen Hansard and Lisa O'Neill got on stage to perform MacGowan's most famous hit 'Fairytale of New York'.

As the song reached its emotional crescendo, friends and family of MacGowan, and his wife Victoria, 58, danced around the star's coffin and in the aisles of the church, in beautiful tribute to the star.

Glen Hansard and Lisa O'Neill Perform "Fairytale of New York" at Shane MacGowan's Funeral

A source told MailOnline: "Victoria wanted Shane’s farewell to be a good old Irish ‘hooley’. She knew there would be some tears later, but she just wanted a celebration."

Victoria and a host of 300 mourners reportedly carried on dancing into the night at a wake held in a modest local thatched pub.

Johnny Depp, Nick Cave and other close friends and family packed the venue, as patrons raised pints of Guinness and cocktails, toasting in remembrance of The Pogue's lead singer.

The source added: "It’s all about laughter, hugs and raising a drink or ten to Shane. There was going to be a lot of soreheads tomorrow morning."

The last person to speak at MacGowan's funeral, Shane's widow Victoria appealed for people to show more compassion towards addicts.

Victoria (pictured with Shane) and a host of 300 mourners reportedly carried on dancing into the night at a wake held in a modest local thatched pub. Picture: Getty

Crock of Gold - A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan documentary trailer

"Everyone who knew Shane knew how much he hated funerals, it was very hard to get him to go to one,” Victoria said to the packed church.

"He didn't like the idea of death, he didn't like to talk about his own death.

"He was a genius, a beautiful soul and made a massive contribution," Victoria continued.

"Next time you see someone and think they're just an alcoholic or drug addict, stop.

"Just consider giving a bit of compassion and respect.

"That would be my final message."