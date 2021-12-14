Watch the new official video for Slade's 'Merry Xmas Everybody'

14 December 2021, 10:50 | Updated: 14 December 2021, 10:52

By Mayer Nissim

After 48 years, we've finally got a proper music video for one of the greatest ever Christmas songs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Battle of Christmas 1973: Slade vs Wizzard. 'Merry Xmas Everybody' vs 'I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday'.

Slade would go on on to win, bagging the Christmas #1, but Wizzard stayed ahead in one important way – they had a fantastic music video for their Christmas hit, but Noddy Holder and the boys had never got round to making one for theirs.

The "video" you've watched on TV in the decades since is actually one of the band's two Top of the Pops performances from the time.

That's because after recording the song in New York that summer, Slade were just too busy to make an actual video for the song.

Until now.

Rather than film the band members today or piece together archive footage, the band have decided to go the animated route to keep things beautifully frozen in time.

"'Merry Xmas Everybody’ by Slade is one of the most iconic British Christmas singles of all time, peaking at number one in the UK in 1973, having sold over a million copies on its first run," said the band.

"This single has never officially had a video until now, for the first time Slade are releasing 'Merry Xmas Everybody' for all to see."

Despite lacking a proper video for all this time, it's estimated that 'Merry Xmas Everybody' earns Slade around £500,000 every single year in royalties.

The current Slade lineup features founding member Dave Hill, as well as John Berry, Russell Keefe and Alex Bines.

Fellow founding members Noddy Holder and Jim Lea left the band in 1992, while Don Powell was forced from the lineup in 2020.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Watch Whitney Houston’s stunning ‘Do You Hear What I Hear’ performance

Watch Whitney Houston’s stunning ‘Do You Hear What I Hear’ performance

Whitney Houston

Richard Marx talks to Jenni Falconer on Smooth's Famous Firsts

Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast: Richard Marx reflects on incredible career, songs and collaborations
Mike Nesmith has passed away

Monkees singer Mike Nesmith dies, aged 78

Sacha Baron Cohen was initially cast to play Freddie Mercury in biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Queen’s Roger Taylor says Sacha Baron Cohen would've been “utter s**t” playing Freddie Mercury

Queen

Sting Performs At The Aire Crown Theater

Sting's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Sting

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?