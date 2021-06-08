Tony Hadley announces solo 2022 UK tour to celebrate 40th anniversary

By Tom Eames

Tony Hadley has announced a big UK tour to celebrate 40 years in the music business.

The 61-year-old former Spandau Ballet star will head out on the road in 2022, to mark four decades since he first released music with his former band, which he quit in 2017 following their 2009 reunion.

Tony will perform with his The Fabulous TH Band, and will play 36 dates across the UK, beginning on March 1 in Bexhill and finishing at the Blackpool Opera House on May 27.

He will perform tracks from his career with Spandau Ballet and as a solo artist, including favourites 'True', 'Gold' and 'Through the Barricades'.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday (June 11) at 9am.

The full dates in 2022 are:

1st March Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

2nd March Croydon Fairfield Halls

4th March High Wycombe The Swan

5th March Guildford G Live

6th March Bournemouth BIC Pavilion Theatre

8th March Cheltenham Town Hall

9th March Cardiff St David's Hall

11th March Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

12th March Liverpool Philharmonic

13th March Stoke Victoria Hall

15th March Leicester De Montfort Hall

16th March Sheffield City Hall

18th March Hull City Hall

19th March Halifax Victoria Hall

20th March Stockton Globe

22nd March Perth Concert Hall

23rd March Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

24th March Buxton Opera House

5th May Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

6th May Cambridge Corn Exchange

7th May Ipswich Regent Theatre

8th May Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall

10th May Worthing Assembly Hall

11th May Bath Forum

13th May Torquay Princess Pavilion

14th May Portsmouth Guildhall

15th May Oxford New Theatre

17th May Dartford Orchard Theatre

18th May Northampton Derngate

20th May Scunthorpe Baths Hall

21st May Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

22nd May York Barbican

24th May Edinburgh Usher Hall

25th May Newcastle O2 City Hall

26th May Carlisle Sands Centre

27th May Blackpool Opera House

Tony Hadley quit Spandau Ballet in 2017, which led to the band temporarily replacing him with singer Ross William Wild, who has since also left the band.

His former bandmate Martin Kemp told Smooth Radio last year that he hoped Tony will return one day, but Tony also told us that it would be very unlikely to happen.