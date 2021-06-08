Tony Hadley announces solo 2022 UK tour to celebrate 40th anniversary
8 June 2021, 12:25
Tony Hadley has announced a big UK tour to celebrate 40 years in the music business.
The 61-year-old former Spandau Ballet star will head out on the road in 2022, to mark four decades since he first released music with his former band, which he quit in 2017 following their 2009 reunion.
Tony will perform with his The Fabulous TH Band, and will play 36 dates across the UK, beginning on March 1 in Bexhill and finishing at the Blackpool Opera House on May 27.
He will perform tracks from his career with Spandau Ballet and as a solo artist, including favourites 'True', 'Gold' and 'Through the Barricades'.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday (June 11) at 9am.
The full dates in 2022 are:
- 1st March Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
- 2nd March Croydon Fairfield Halls
- 4th March High Wycombe The Swan
- 5th March Guildford G Live
- 6th March Bournemouth BIC Pavilion Theatre
- 8th March Cheltenham Town Hall
- 9th March Cardiff St David's Hall
- 11th March Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
- 12th March Liverpool Philharmonic
- 13th March Stoke Victoria Hall
- 15th March Leicester De Montfort Hall
- 16th March Sheffield City Hall
- 18th March Hull City Hall
- 19th March Halifax Victoria Hall
- 20th March Stockton Globe
- 22nd March Perth Concert Hall
- 23rd March Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
- 24th March Buxton Opera House
- 5th May Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
- 6th May Cambridge Corn Exchange
- 7th May Ipswich Regent Theatre
- 8th May Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall
- 10th May Worthing Assembly Hall
- 11th May Bath Forum
- 13th May Torquay Princess Pavilion
- 14th May Portsmouth Guildhall
- 15th May Oxford New Theatre
- 17th May Dartford Orchard Theatre
- 18th May Northampton Derngate
- 20th May Scunthorpe Baths Hall
- 21st May Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
- 22nd May York Barbican
- 24th May Edinburgh Usher Hall
- 25th May Newcastle O2 City Hall
- 26th May Carlisle Sands Centre
- 27th May Blackpool Opera House
Tony Hadley quit Spandau Ballet in 2017, which led to the band temporarily replacing him with singer Ross William Wild, who has since also left the band.
His former bandmate Martin Kemp told Smooth Radio last year that he hoped Tony will return one day, but Tony also told us that it would be very unlikely to happen.