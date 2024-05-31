Exclusive

UB40's best music videos: Robin Campbell and Jimmy Brown break down band's biggest hits

UB40's best music videos. Picture: UB40/Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

UB40 became one of the biggest bands of all time thanks to their excellent blend of reggae and pop.

Bringing reggae to the masses in the early 1980s, the Birmingham band scored massive hits over the next few decades.

Emerging at the same time as the MTV-dominated era of pop, the band's music was also brought to life by various music videos, helping their songs to be seen and heard by millions of people around the world.

In our latest exclusive Video Rewind special, original UB40 members Robin Campbell and Jimmy Brown take us behind the scenes of some of the band's best music videos, revealing the tales, inspirations, and creative processes that brought these iconic visual masterpieces to life.

Robin and Jimmy break down some of UB40's best-loved tracks, including 'Red Red Wine', 'Kingston Town' and 'I Got You Babe'.