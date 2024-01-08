Smooth launches new radio station: Smooth Relax

8 January 2024, 08:30

Smooth launches new radio station: Smooth Relax
Smooth launches new radio station: Smooth Relax. Picture: Smooth Relax

By Smooth

Smooth Radio, from Global, today (Monday, 8 January) announced a brand new radio station, Smooth Relax, dedicated to 'Your Relaxing Music Mix'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Smooth Relax launched across the UK today, Monday 8 January, playing a mix of the most relaxing pop songs of all time from some of the world’s biggest artists including Lionel Richie, Adele, George Michael, Elton John, Whitney Houston and Phil Collins.

From finding your oasis of calm during the morning commute or school run, to unwinding at the end of a hectic day, Smooth Relax has the most relaxing music mix for every part of the day and throughout the night.

Smooth Relax joins sister stations Smooth, Smooth Chill and Smooth Country on DAB Digital Radio across the UK, on Global Player – the official Smooth app – and at globalplayer.com, as well as on smart speakers.

The launch of Smooth Relax follows the massive growth seen by Smooth Radio, which has 6.2 million weekly listeners, including its sister stations Smooth Chill and Smooth Country, which have nearly 1 million weekly listeners between them.

Smooth Relax will play exclusively relaxing music across the UK on DAB Digital Radio (nationally on D1), on Global Player – the official Smooth app – and at globalplayer.com, on smart speakers by saying “play Smooth Relax”, and at smoothrelax.co.uk.

Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: “Smooth has enjoyed tremendous growth particularly recently, and at the same time, the main Smooth channel has evolved and grown. I’m delighted that we are offering something new for listeners from the heartland of Smooth’s music mix. This station has been created to be a non-stop sanctuary to our listeners, an oasis of calm. Your relaxing music mix. It’s fantastic to welcome Smooth Relax to the Global family.”

Senior Managing Editor for Smooth, Heart and Gold, Sally Ardis, said: “We know our listeners love “always the best music” on Smooth and I’m delighted to be able to bring them more of the sanctuary part of Smooth, a restorative retreat, an oasis of calm, from what can sometimes be a hectic life. From waking up and feeling an instant wave of relaxation, to drifting off at night, Smooth Relax is your relaxing music mix.”

Listen to Smooth Relax on DAB digital radio right across the UK on DAB Digital Radio (D1), on the Global Player app, at globalplayer.com and on your smart speaker (“play Smooth Relax”).

Follow @smoothrelax on Instagram.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

James Morrison

James Morrison facts: Singer's age, wife, children and songs revealed

Music

James Morrison's wife, Gill Catchpole, has tragically died aged just 45.

James Morrison's wife Gill Catchpole has died, aged 45

Music

Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton reassures fans as he cancels tour after having brain tumour removed

Music

Dolly Parton receives an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the University of Tennessee

Dolly Parton course launched by Open University

Country

Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel and Sting

Stevie Nicks and Sting join Billy Joel for selected live shows next year

Billy Joel

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 53-year relationship

Barry Gibb

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

James Bond

'Never Gonna Give You Up' has taken on a new life of its own in recent years.

The Story of... 'Never Gonna Give You Up' by Rick Astley

Song Facts

FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL, top row: James Fleet, John Hannah, Simon Callow; bottom row: Charlotte Coleman, Hugh Grant,

Four Weddings and a Funeral cast then and now: Catching up with Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell and the rest

TV & Film

The Sound of Music is 56-years-old, but just where are it's famous Von Trapp family actors now?

Where are the cast of The Sound Of Music now?

TV & Film

Forrest Gump became an instant classic after its 1994 release. But where are the cast now?

Forrest Gump: Where are the cast now?

TV & Film