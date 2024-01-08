Smooth launches new radio station: Smooth Relax

Smooth launches new radio station: Smooth Relax. Picture: Smooth Relax

By Smooth

Smooth Radio, from Global, today (Monday, 8 January) announced a brand new radio station, Smooth Relax, dedicated to 'Your Relaxing Music Mix'.

Smooth Relax launched across the UK today, Monday 8 January, playing a mix of the most relaxing pop songs of all time from some of the world’s biggest artists including Lionel Richie, Adele, George Michael, Elton John, Whitney Houston and Phil Collins.

From finding your oasis of calm during the morning commute or school run, to unwinding at the end of a hectic day, Smooth Relax has the most relaxing music mix for every part of the day and throughout the night.

Smooth Relax joins sister stations Smooth, Smooth Chill and Smooth Country on DAB Digital Radio across the UK, on Global Player – the official Smooth app – and at globalplayer.com, as well as on smart speakers.

The launch of Smooth Relax follows the massive growth seen by Smooth Radio, which has 6.2 million weekly listeners, including its sister stations Smooth Chill and Smooth Country, which have nearly 1 million weekly listeners between them.

Smooth Relax will play exclusively relaxing music across the UK on DAB Digital Radio (nationally on D1), on Global Player – the official Smooth app – and at globalplayer.com, on smart speakers by saying “play Smooth Relax”, and at smoothrelax.co.uk.

Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: “Smooth has enjoyed tremendous growth particularly recently, and at the same time, the main Smooth channel has evolved and grown. I’m delighted that we are offering something new for listeners from the heartland of Smooth’s music mix. This station has been created to be a non-stop sanctuary to our listeners, an oasis of calm. Your relaxing music mix. It’s fantastic to welcome Smooth Relax to the Global family.”

Senior Managing Editor for Smooth, Heart and Gold, Sally Ardis, said: “We know our listeners love “always the best music” on Smooth and I’m delighted to be able to bring them more of the sanctuary part of Smooth, a restorative retreat, an oasis of calm, from what can sometimes be a hectic life. From waking up and feeling an instant wave of relaxation, to drifting off at night, Smooth Relax is your relaxing music mix.”

Listen to Smooth Relax on DAB digital radio right across the UK on DAB Digital Radio (D1), on the Global Player app, at globalplayer.com and on your smart speaker (“play Smooth Relax”).

Follow @smoothrelax on Instagram.