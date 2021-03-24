Kate Garraway's moving documentary ends with positive message from husband Derek

By Tom Eames

Kate Garraway touched the hearts of the nation with her Finding Derek documentary last night, which showed her husband's year-long recovery from Covid-19.

Kate Garraway's heartbreaking documentary Finding Derek concluded with a message of love and hope from her husband Derek Draper last night (March 23).

Derek contracted Covid-19 a year ago, and remains in hospital today, after spending much of the past year in a coma while he recovers from the effects of the disease.

Kate has been documenting Derek's recovery for ITV's Finding Derek. In last night's programme, we saw the moment Derek spoke in a strong voice for the first time in months.

He told Kate: "Thank you. I love you, forever and a day."

Kate Garraway's moving documentary ends with hopeful message from husband Derek. Picture: ITV

Kate's programme saw the Smooth Radio presenter reflect on the type of care her husband may need when he leaves hospital, saying: "The truth is as much as I may think I have the answers all the time, Derek doesn’t need me. I'm not the person to care for him.

"I obviously will be there 100% completely if Derek needs me, but what he needs is specialist, professional, medical support ongoing - because there is a good chance that he can improve but we need to make sure the support is there now."

‘Derek, I miss you!’



Follow Kate Garraway’s emotional journey as her husband Derek recovers from the effects of Covid in a new documentary.



Watch Kate Garraway: Finding Derek Tuesday 9pm @itv. pic.twitter.com/Pio9URJy7d — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 18, 2021

The documentary also saw how Kate has received support from Sir Elton John over the past year.

Over the phone, Elton tells Kate: "I pray for him every night, in my prayers, and you and your family. He is an amazing man, please give him my love when you talk to him next time."

Everyone at Smooth Radio continues to send our love and support to Kate, Derek and her family.